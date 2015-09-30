Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds General Motors, Hudson's Bay, Synaptics, Enel Green
Sept 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc rejected an
offer from a Chinese investment group that valued the company at
nearly $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
** The Federal Reserve said it had approved M&T Bank Corp's
acquisition of Hudson City Bancorp Inc, three
years after the deal was first proposed. M&T agreed to buy
Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders were
unable to close the deal because regulators were concerned about
M&T's anti-money laundering policies.
** Wright Medical Group and Tornier NV
have won U.S. antitrust approval for their $3.3 billion merger
on condition that they sell assets, related to replacement ankle
and toe joints the Federal Trade Commission said.
** Tesco has not discussed any further material
overseas sales, Chairman John Allan told a meeting on Wednesday
where shareholders approved the UK supermarket group's $6.1
billion sale of its South Korean arm.
** Enel Green Power has agreed to sell all its
Portuguese assets to First State Wind Energy Investments for 900
million euros ($1 billion), as the renewable energy group shifts
investments to faster-growing markets.
** A unit of Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd will buy a 15 percent
stake in U.S. data storage company Western Digital Corp,
the latest push by the Chinese state-backed company to access
U.S. technology.
** Meat substitute company Quorn Foods is to be sold to
Philippine consumer goods firm Monde Nissin for 550 million
pounds ($831.22 million), its owners said.
** Chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd has
agreed to acquire network communications chip maker EZchip
Semiconductor Ltd for $811 million as it
expands its product portfolio for high-performance computing.
** Spanish oil major Repsol on Wednesday said it
had sold part of its piped gas business to Gas Natural
Distribution and Redexis Gas for 652 million euros
($728 million), helping it reach its asset disposal target.
** China's analog chip maker Montage Technology Group Ltd
said it has offered to buy Pericom Semiconductor Corp
in a deal valued at about $430 million, trumping an offer from
Diodes Inc earlier this month.
** Global miner Rio Tinto said it had agreed to
sell its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia
to New Hope Corp for $606 million, the latest shuffle
of Australian coal assets amid a sector-wide downturn.
** Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG)
will sell half its stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield
to the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna
for $4.7 billion, KMG's head said.
** Debt-laden Glencore may unload all its
agricultural assets instead of just a stake, analysts said, but
the commodity group is unlikely to expand its divestment
programme to include top mines.
** French books and music retailer Fnac said it
had made a proposal to buy Darty in a deal valuing the
electrical goods retailer at 533 million pounds ($808 million)
and could create a French market leader in white goods.
** Data analytics provider ComScore Inc said it
would buy viewership rating company Rentrak Corp in an
all-stock deal with an implied value of about $771 million to
create a comprehensive measurement system for media and ad
industries.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp has sold a 9.9 percent stake in
itself to a new Gulf-based institutional shareholder for $137.8
million, the investment firm said.
** Kenya's Equity Group said it had secured
regulatory approval to acquire 79 percent of ProCredit Bank
Congo, expanding its banking operations into the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
is scrapping a proposal to buy a $600 million stake
in the banking unit of Taiwan's Sinopac Financial Holdings
as an expected easing of the island's ownership curbs
against Chinese investment has not materialised.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed a 3.7
percent stake in automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts
Inc and urged the company consider steps including a
"substantial" dividend or buyback.
** SGS said it had bought a 70 percent stake in
Chile-based SIGA Ingenería y Consultoria SA, boosting the Swiss
testing and inspection firm's presence in Latin America.
** China Eastern Airlines is seeking buyers for
its remaining 5 percent stake in loss-making Joy Air, a small
domestic airline that has been blighted by safety concerns over
its propeller-powered planes.
** Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it would buy a
16 percent stake in Asia-focused asset manager Matthews
International Capital Management LLC.
** Australian iron ore miner Rio Tinto said it had
agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in its thermal coal mine to
New Hope Corp Ltd for $606 million.
** Some of Perrigo Co Plc's top shareholders have
asked the Irish generic drugmaker to explore a sale, hoping for
an alternative to Mylan NV's roughly $25 billion hostile
bid, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Hudson's Bay Co is not interested in merging the
businesses of its German Kaufhof department store with that of
rival chain Karstadt, the president of HBC International said.
** Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI
BBPI.LS, plans to spin off its banking assets in Angola and
Mozambique into a separate entity to limit its exposure to risks
mainly in Angola, BPI said on Wednesday.
** Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's
whiskey, has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore the
sale of brands that include liqueur labels Southern Comfort and
Chambord, according to people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
($1 = 32.81 Taiwan dollars)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)