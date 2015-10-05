Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Lafarge Africa, Coca-Cola, Mediclinic, Hellman &
Friedman, ICAP ; Updates Suncor, General Electric, Nestle,
Xchanging, Potash Corp)
Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Activist investor Nelson Peltz's fund has bought a $2.5
billion stake in General Electric Co, adding fresh
pressure on the U.S. conglomerate to pull off its plan to shift
away from finance operations toward its industrial roots.
** Nestle is in "advanced discussions" to merge
its international ice cream business with R&R Ice Cream, in its
latest effort to refocus on other, higher-performing
brands.
** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Monday it
had withdrawn its 7.9-billion-euro ($8.9 billion) offer for
German rival K+S, citing a decline in global
commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S
management.
** Suncor Energy launched what could be drawn-out
takeover battle for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd on Monday, a
deal that could increase its stake in Alberta's massive Syncrude
project and cement its position as the country's largest oil
producer. Suncor's all-stock offer is valued at about C$4.3
billion ($3.29 billion)
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it raised its
stake in Brink's Co, a provider of cash transportation
and ATM services, to about 12.4 percent.
** European Union competition regulators will rule by Nov. 9
whether to approve a plan by three Coca-Cola bottlers in
Europe to merge their businesses to deal better with industry
challenges.
** European Union antitrust regulators opened a full-scale
investigation on Monday into U.S. cable company Liberty Global's
bid for Dutch peer KPN's Belgian unit,
concerned that the deal may lead to higher prices.
** Britain's finance ministry will sell at least 2 billion
pounds (about $3 billion) in Lloyds Banking Group to
retail investors in spring 2016 as part of plans to return the
bank to full private ownership, it said on Monday.
** German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying the
wind power business from Spain's Acciona SA for 785
million euros ($880 million) in cash and shares, it said late on
Sunday.
** Bankers have lined up 3 billion euros ($3.37 billion) of
debt to back Hellman & Friedman's (H&F) acquisition of a stake
in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group that it did not
already own and refinance existing debt, banking sources said on
Monday. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but H&F is
expected to invest an additional $500 million, which takes the
value of the equity to about $1.5 billion.
** Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Sunday
it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo
Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143
million).
** Oman's Renaissance Services plans to sell Topaz
Engineering Ltd for $18.5 million to Chalmers Holdings, the
company said on Sunday.
** Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc
said it had received competing takeover offers from
larger rival Capita Plc and U.S.-based private equity
investor Apollo Global Management LLC.
** South African private hospital group Mediclinic
International is talks with Abu Dhabi-based rival Al
Noor Hospital Group about a potential merger to create
a market leader in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Al Noor
said on Monday.
** Norway's Telenor has not yet been in touch with
potential buyers of its shares in Vimpelcom, the firm's
chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
** Austrian property firm Immofinanz is expanding
in Germany as part of its strategy to reduce its exposure to the
volatile Russian retail market, building offices costing 145
million euros ($163 million) in Duesseldorf, it said.
** Hungary could sell all but a 10-20 percent stake in
state-owned MKB Bank by late December, Chief Executive Adam
Balog told Reuters, adding that the "preferred" ownership
structure of the privatized lender would also include foreign
investors.
** European Union antitrust regulators will rule by Nov. 9
whether to clear a $37 billion bid by U.S. chipmaker Avago
Technologies for rival Broadcom Corp, the
biggest ever merger in the sector.
** APR Energy Plc, the embattled provider of
temporary power systems, said it was in talks to be bought out
by a consortium including Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, its largest shareholder.
** An affiliate of Lafarge Africa has completed a
100 percent acquisition of Nigeria's third-largest cement
manufacturer United Cement Company of Nigeria (UNICEM), the
local unit of the French cement maker said on Monday.
** ICAP-owned trading platform EBS took another step
into the asset management sector on Monday with the announcement
it had purchased Molten Markets, a specialist in foreign
exchange trading technology for funds and other investment
managers.
($1 = 0.8903 euros)
($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs)
($1 = 1.3077 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)