Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Johnson Controls, Areva, Finmeccanica, Alcatel-Lucent)
Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Apple Inc supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc
said it would buy chipmaker PMC-Sierra Inc for
$2 billion in cash to expand its portfolio, customer base and
end market applications.
** AmerisourceBergen said it had agreed to buy
PharMEDium Healthcare Holdings Inc for $2.58 billion from its
private equity owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to boost its drug
distribution business.
** Auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc is in talks
to buy industrial battery maker EnerSys, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, is in
talks to acquire a stake in a China National Petroleum Corp
refinery as well as retail assets, people familiar with the
matter said - a deal that would help it sell more of its output
to China amid growing competition.
** Brewer SABMiller is said to have rejected an
informal takeover offer from ABInBev as too low, a
Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter said.
** Alcatel-Lucent said on Tuesday it will not sell
its undersea cables unit, meaning the strategic business which
underpins the global Internet will be taken by Nokia once it
completes its acquisition of the Franco-American group. The
Finnish firm said in April the 15.6 billion euro ($17 billion)
acquisition of network gear maker Alcatel-Lucent as they aim to
better compete with market leader Ericsson and
low-cost Chinese powerhouse Huawei.
** Google, which has now morphed into holding company
Alphabet Inc, is in talks with messaging startup
Symphony Communication Services LLC for a round of fundraising,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Movie and television studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
is in advanced talks to merge with John Malone's premium
TV cable network Starz, the Los Angeles Times
reported, citing sources.
** Founders of Asia's No.1 budget carrier AirAsia Bhd are
sounding out investors to take the company private in a
management-led buyout, after its shares took a beating this year
following a critical research report, people familiar with the
matter said.
** U.S. credit agency Equifax Inc sweetened its
takeover offer for rival Veda Group Ltd on Tuesday,
winning the Australian target's approval, as the weak Aussie
dollar and stumbling share market fuel a frenzy of inbound M&A
deals.
** Gaming technology company Playtech Plc said it
intended to challenge a Central Bank of Ireland decision
opposing its $105-million acquisition of Ava Trade.
** South Africa's Sibanye Gold has offered to
acquire Aquarius Platinum for $294 million, its
latest thrust into the platinum sector which has been hammered
by falling prices and rising costs.
** Germany's competition authority on Tuesday approved the
takeover of Nokia's mapping business HERE by a
consortium of German premium carmakers.
** Construction group Zech is seen as the front runner to
buy the German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services
company Imtech, two people familiar with the deal
said.
** Diversified chemicals company Superior Plus Corp
said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp
for C$324.1 million.
** Italian motorway operator Atlantia denied on
Tuesday a press report saying it had received binding offers for
its 30 percent stake in its airport unit Aeroporti di Roma
(AdR).
** French media group Vivendi confirmed that it has
raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 19.9 percent, in
a move that tightens its grip on the Italian phone company at a
time of industry consolidation.
** Spanish telecommunications company Euskaltel
has changed the terms of the acquisition of fellow cable
operator R Cable, saying it would pay fully in cash and at a
slightly higher price than initially announced.
** Telecom Italia is not in talks with French
rival Orange about a possible tie-up, the head of the
Italian phone group said on Tuesday as merger speculation
mounts.
** Malta's largest telecoms operator, GO, has invited banks
to pitch for the role of advising it on the full sale of the
company, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
** Former Citigroup Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has
taken a stake in London-based currency transfer startup
Transferwise, adding to his portfolio of financial technology
investments.
** Italian defence group Finmeccanica has signed
an agreement to sell its Fata unit to engineering group Danieli
, the two companies said in separate statements,
without disclosing the value of the deal.
** The French government wants utility EDF and
nuclear group Areva, both state-owned, to keep a
combined 66 percent stake in Areva's former reactor building arm
Areva NP, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said late last month it
was in talks with Areva about taking a stake in Areva NP, which
designs, builds and services nuclear reactors.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)