Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Bombardier has approached European planemaker
Airbus about selling a majority stake in the Canadian
company's CSeries jet, people familiar with the matter said,
in a radical bid to prevent its aerospace ambitions being
crushed by cash shortages.
Bombardier and Airbus, however, said they had halted talks
after exploring certain opportunities.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest
brewer, launched an improved offer for SABMiller,
offering just over 68 billion pounds ($104 billion) for its
largest rival to extend its reach into Africa and other markets.
** Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company,
said it had sold its stakes in Jamaican brewer Desnoes & Geddes
Ltd and GAPL Pte Ltd, the majority owner of Malaysia's
Guinness Anchor Bhd, to Heineken NV for
$780.5 million.
** Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and
his investment firm Kingdom Holding now together own
more than 5 percent of Twitter Inc, the prince's office
said on Wednesday.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne fund has
emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of German utility
E.ON's Norwegian North Sea assets, three industry and
banking sources said.
Separately, LetterOne said it did not intend to buy the 33
percent stake in Vimpelcom that Norwegian telecoms firm
Telenor has put up for sale, the Vedomosti daily
reported, citing two sources.
** Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposed
settlement that she said she hoped would prompt the city's
utilities regulator to approve a plan for Exelon Corp
and Pepco Holdings Inc to merge.
** Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), one of the early
investors in online flight comparison service Skyscanner, has
appointed Goldman Sachs to sell 10 percent of the company at a
price that may value the startup at 1 billion pounds ($1.52
billion), the Telegraph reported.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said it would spin off 35 percent of Brookfield Business
Partners LP, which would own almost all of the asset manager's
business services and industrial operations assets.
** Franco-Nevada Corp said it agreed to pay Teck
Resources Ltd $610 million to help fund operations at
the Antamina mine in Peru in exchange for a share of silver
production.
** Intesa Sanpaolo's top shareholder is seeking an
adviser for the sale of a 4 percent stake in the Italian bank,
an executive at banking foundation Compagnia di San Paolo said.
