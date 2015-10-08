Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito urged shareholders of SABMiller to see the value of its 68 billion pound ($104 billion) takeover proposal and not let the UK-based rival's board thwart its advances.

** Dell Inc, the world's third largest personal computer maker, is in talks to buy data storage company EMC Corp , a person familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the biggest technology deals ever.

** Gannett Co Inc, publisher of USA Today, said on Wednesday it will buy Journal Media Group Inc for $280 million.

** Sony Corp is proceeding with a plan to sell its half of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the world's largest music publisher, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** China's Meituan.com and Dianping Holdings, the country's biggest online-to-offline (O2O) service providers, said they are merging, marking the latest multi-billion-dollar consolidation in the country's booming Internet sector.

** A $22 million deal between Alcoa Inc and Patriot Coal Corp has been abandoned as the coal company seeks to finalize its bankruptcy plan, which U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized last week as "outrageous."

** Australian state pension fund QIC Ltd said it will buy a local gas storage facility from Hong Kong energy firm CLP Holdings Ltd for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), underscoring strong demand for regulated power assets amid faltering global markets.

** Top Australian investment bank Macquarie Group said it has agreed to buy ANZ Banking Group's dealer finance portfolio for A$8.2 billion ($5.91 billion).

** Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) has sweetened an $11.6 billion offer to buy the 61 percent of Power Assets Holdings Ltd it doesn't already own in a rare concession by the Asian tycoon to independent investors unconvinced by his original plan.

** Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and Act Financial are seeking to acquire 100 percent of Egypt-based financial services company Beltone Financial, Orascom Telecom said. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)