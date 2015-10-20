Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Yum Brands, General Motors, FedEx, Merck, United
Technologies Corp, Bank Hapoalim, PMC-Sierra, Actelion, AmSurg
Corp and Lockheed Martin)
Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Tuesday:
** PMC-Sierra Inc said Microsemi Corp's
$2.2 billion unsolicited offer for the chipmaker could lead to a
"superior proposal". Microsemi's offer on Monday trumps a $2
billion bid from Skyworks Solutions Inc.
** AmSurg Corp proposed a $5.3 billion merger with
TeamHealth Holdings Inc as it looks to add heft to its
business that provides doctors to hospitals and other healthcare
services.
** KFC owner Yum Brands Inc said it plans to split
off its China business, which has been besieged by food scandals
and marketing missteps, bowing to pressure from an activist
shareholder.
** General Motors Co outlined a wide-ranging
partnership with Korean electronics firm LG Corp for
the production of the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt electric car that
could establish a blueprint for such collaborations in the
future.
** U.S. logistics company FedEx is set to gain
unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 4.4 billion euro ($5
billion) acquisition of Dutch peer TNT, two people
familiar with the matter said.
** Merck cleared a major anti-trust hurdle to its
planned $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich with
the latter's agreed sale of assets to Honeywell, the
German drugmaker said.
** United Technologies Corp will still look at
acquisitions in the $1 billion to $5 billion range, its chief
executive said, even as the company announced a new $12 billion
share buyback plan.
** Lockheed Martin Corp and United Technologies Corp
said they expected to finalize Lockheed's acquisition of
Sikorsky Aircraft by the end of the year.
** Israel's Bank Hapoalim said its Turkish
subsidiary Bank Positif has agreed to sell its bank in
Kazakhstan to Eurasian Bank JSC for about $32 million.
** Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories is working
with Ernst and Young over the possible sale of a 49 percent
stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's
largest rubber glove maker by volume, aims to buy at least one
peer next year to bolster its market share and earnings,
Chairman and founder Lim Wee-Chai said.
** United Arab Emirates' Al Noor Hospitals Group,
which last week agreed to be bought by South Africa's Mediclinic
International, said VPS Healthcare had approached it
with a "highly preliminary indication of interest."
** U.S.-based fund manager Fifth Street Asset Management
is looking to buy a European credit or direct lending
firm with between $500 million and $1 billion in assets, its
chief executive said.
** China ride-hailing app Yidao Yongche said that a unit of
Beijing-based technology company LeTV had agreed to invest $700
million in the firm in return for a 70 percent stake, according
to an emailed statement.
** Chinese state energy giant Sinopec Corp is in
advanced talks on taking a controlling stake in petrochemical
firm Dragon Aromatics, which operates one of the country's
biggest chemical plants, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
** Blackstone Group LP is nearing a deal to acquire
Manhattan's Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village apartment
complex for around $5.3 billion, according to a person familiar
with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
** Australian free-to-air television network Nine
Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said its biggest
shareholder, U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management
LLC, planned to sell most of its stake to regional
broadcaster WIN Corp.
** Health insurer Aetna's proposed $37 billion
acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc was approved by
the shareholders of both companies.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)