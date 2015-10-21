Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Carnival Corp, Parques Reunidos, BP, Chanel, KKR, Rovio, SolarWinds; Updates SanDisk, American Tower)

Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Wednesday:

** Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp agreed to buy SanDisk Corp in a $19 billion deal that will greatly increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips used in smartphones and tablets.

** Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research agreed to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions in the chip industry.

** SolarWinds Inc said it had agreed to be taken private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC for $4.5 billion, joining a growing list of enterprise software makers going private.

** Cruise operator Carnival Corp said it has formed a 2.6-billion-pound ($4 billion) joint venture with two Chinese state-owned firms to launch a cruise line focused on the fast-growing Chinese market.

** Four investment firms have made preliminary bids for Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, in a deal which could net 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for its private equity owner Arle Capital, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund said it was looking at selling its Mellach gas-fired power plant near the southeastern city of Graz.

** Deutsche Telekom is looking at a number of options for its T-Mobile Netherlands division, including a sale and an asset swap, a person familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) portfolio of Italian house loans from Barclays , two sources close to the matter said.

** Slovakia's bid for more control over utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which Italy's Enel is selling its 66 percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister Vazil Hudak indicated.

** Intel Corp said it might invest up to $5.5 billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China, stepping up efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new revenue streams while demand for its core computer processing chips falters.

** French luxury goods provider Chanel has acquired Napa Valley's St. Supéry Estate vineyards and Winery for an undisclosed sum, adding a Californian brand to its portfolio of Bordeaux wines.

** Private equity firm KKR was looking at options to divest from SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot in which it is the controlling shareholder, a spokesman said.

** Electra Private Equity again urged shareholders to reject a bid by activist investor Edward Bramson to join its board as part of a management shake-up.

** The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in state-owned companies and seek better market access for privately held ones, a top central banker was reported as saying.

** Reliance Capital Asset Management said it would buy Goldman Sachs' fund management unit in India for $37.5 million, marking the latest exit by a foreign fund manager.

** One of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang or aluminum producer PT Inalum, should buy the stake that Freeport-McMoran plans to divest in its Indonesian unit, the country's state-owned enterprise minister said.

** Novartis has broadened its immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and through licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and Palobiofarma.

** American Tower Corp has agreed to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) to expand in the world's second-biggest telecommunications market by number of users.

** Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.

** A consortium comprising Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd and a construction arm of South Korean giant Samsung Group is expected to win a 3.4 billion ringgit ($795 million) contract for work on a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Finland's Rovio, maker of hit mobile phone game Angry Birds, said it will axe about a third of its workforce and will spin off its learning business to focus on games, media and consumer products

** Aer Lingus is in talks with short-haul carrier Ryanair about transfer connections for markets it does not serve and an agreement could be reached by mid-2016, Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh said. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)