Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Carnival Corp, Parques Reunidos, BP, Chanel, KKR, Rovio,
SolarWinds; Updates SanDisk, American Tower)
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2130 GMT on Wednesday:
** Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp agreed
to buy SanDisk Corp in a $19 billion deal that will
greatly increase its ability to make flash memory storage chips
used in smartphones and tablets.
** Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research
agreed to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp in a deal valued at
about $10.6 billion, the latest in a string of acquisitions in
the chip industry.
** SolarWinds Inc said it had agreed to be taken
private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo
LLC for $4.5 billion, joining a growing list of enterprise
software makers going private.
** Cruise operator Carnival Corp said it has
formed a 2.6-billion-pound ($4 billion) joint venture with two
Chinese state-owned firms to launch a cruise line focused on the
fast-growing Chinese market.
** Four investment firms have made preliminary bids for
Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, in a deal which
could net 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for its private equity
owner Arle Capital, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
** Austrian hydropower-focused utility Verbund
said it was looking at selling its Mellach gas-fired power plant
near the southeastern city of Graz.
** Deutsche Telekom is looking at a number of
options for its T-Mobile Netherlands division, including a sale
and an asset swap, a person familiar with the matter
said.
** U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group has
entered into exclusive talks to buy a 1 billion euro ($1.1
billion) portfolio of Italian house loans from Barclays
, two sources close to the matter said.
** Slovakia's bid for more control over utility Slovenske
Elektrarne, in which Italy's Enel is selling its 66
percent, need not involve buying more shares, Economy Minister
Vazil Hudak indicated.
** Intel Corp said it might invest up to $5.5
billion in manufacturing semiconductors in China, stepping up
efforts to improve ties with Beijing as it seeks new revenue
streams while demand for its core computer processing chips
falters.
** French luxury goods provider Chanel has acquired Napa
Valley's St. Supéry Estate vineyards and Winery for an
undisclosed sum, adding a Californian brand to its portfolio of
Bordeaux wines.
** Private equity firm KKR was looking at options to
divest from SMCP, the group behind French fashion brands Sandro,
Maje and Claudie Pierlot in which it is the controlling
shareholder, a spokesman said.
** Electra Private Equity again urged shareholders
to reject a bid by activist investor Edward Bramson to join its
board as part of a management shake-up.
** The National Bank of Hungary wants to take a majority
stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange and list stakes in
state-owned companies and seek better market access for
privately held ones, a top central banker was reported as
saying.
** Reliance Capital Asset Management said it would buy
Goldman Sachs' fund management unit in India for $37.5
million, marking the latest exit by a foreign fund manager.
** One of two Indonesian government-owned companies, miner
Aneka Tambang or aluminum producer PT Inalum, should
buy the stake that Freeport-McMoran plans to divest in
its Indonesian unit, the country's state-owned enterprise
minister said.
** Novartis has broadened its immuno-oncology
pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and through
licensing agreements with small drug developers Xoma and
Palobiofarma.
** American Tower Corp has agreed to buy a 51
percent controlling stake in Indian mobile mast operator Viom
Networks for 76 billion rupees ($1.17 billion) to expand in the
world's second-biggest telecommunications market by number of
users.
** Shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended that
investors in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen
back a merger proposed by peer Vonovia, rather than a
move by Deutsche Wohnen to buy LEG Immobilien.
** A consortium comprising Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd
and a construction arm of South Korean giant Samsung Group is
expected to win a 3.4 billion ringgit ($795 million) contract
for work on a Kuala Lumpur skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Finland's Rovio, maker of hit mobile phone game Angry
Birds, said it will axe about a third of its workforce and will
spin off its learning business to focus on games, media and
consumer products
** Aer Lingus is in talks with short-haul carrier Ryanair
about transfer connections for markets it does not serve
and an agreement could be reached by mid-2016, Chief Executive
Stephen Kavanagh said.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)