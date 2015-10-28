Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Texas Instruments, AIG, Bain Capital, Hyatt Hotels,
Anadarko Petroleum, Aramex, Amtek Auto; updates IBM)
Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Interval Leisure Group said it would buy hotel
operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc's
vacation ownership business, which it valued at about $1.5
billion.
** Snack food maker Snyder's-Lance Inc said it
would buy Diamond Foods Inc for about $1.27 billion to
expand in the "better-for-you" foods category, which includes
baked potato chips and fat-free popcorn.
** Anthem Inc Chief Executive Joseph Swedish said
he expected the planned acquisition of Cigna Corp to
close in the second half of 2016 as anticipated.
** China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding said
it expected to seal its proposed deal to buy 578 stores from its
controlling shareholder after the price was dropped by 20
percent.
** Texas Instruments Inc is in talks to buy Maxim
Integrated Products Inc, Bloomberg reported, as
chipmakers seek deals to cut costs and expand offerings.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he owned a "large
stake" in American International Group Inc and urged the
insurer to spin off its life and mortgage units into public
companies to avoid being tagged as a systemically important
financial institution.
** U.S. buyout group Bain Capital is preparing to sell or
float car parts maker FTE Automotive to take
advantage of high sector valuations, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** Hyatt Hotels Corp is in talks to buy U.S. hotel
operator Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc in a
cash and stock deal, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Anadarko Petroleum Corp is encountering stiff
competition from private equity firms that have billions to
spend on oil and gas assets, the U.S. independent oil and gas
company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
** Dubai-based courier Aramex has several
acquisitions in the pipeline and is expecting to close deals
valued in the range of $150 million in the next two quarters,
its chief executive told Reuters.
** Loss-making Indian car parts maker Amtek Auto
is looking to sell its German unit Tekfor, a business with sales
of more than 500 million euros ($554 million), two people
familiar with the matter said.
** Albania has received bids from Chinese and Italian
companies in a tender for the country's first technology and
development zone, officials said on Wednesday.
** U.S. cable operator Liberty Global has offered
fresh concessions in a bid to win over European Union antitrust
regulators concerned about the competition impact of its
proposed takeover of KPN's Belgian unit.
** Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline
for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100
billion-plus takeover offer by a week to Wednesday, Nov. 4.
** Britain provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy
mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound
($19 billion) tie-up that will create the country's leading
player in broadband, fixed line and mobile.
** Japanese developer Hulic Co will buy Tokyo-based
Simplex Investment Advisors for about 155 billion yen ($1.3
billion) from U.S. investment Aetos Capital in Japan's largest
property deal this year, the two firms said.
** Italian oil major Eni said it had agreed to sell
a stake of around 12.5 percent in Saipem to
state-controlled Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) to allow it to
get the oil contractor's debt off its balance sheet.
** International Business Machines Corp said on
Wednesday it would buy the Weather Company's digital assets to
boost its Watson cloud and Internet of Things platforms.
** Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares
it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that
would transform the company into the UK's largest regional news
publisher.
** Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC), which operates
skyscraper Taipei 101, has allowed Blackstone Group to
examine its financial books ahead of a potential stake purchase
in it by the U.S. private equity firm, according to two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter.
** Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will sell its image
sensor business to Sony Corp and overhaul its
unprofitable semiconductor businesses as it tries to recover
from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
** National Australia Bank said it plans to sell
its British operations by early 2016, two months later than
expected, revealing for the first time how it intends to exit a
business that has frustrated shareholders for years.
** Networking company Cisco Systems Inc added to
its small but growing security portfolio, saying it was
acquiring privately held Lancope, which helps protect networks
from cyber security breaches.
** Ineos has bought a 25 percent stake in the Clipper South
gas field in the North Sea from Fairfield Energy Holdings,
increasing its stake to 75 percent, the company said.
** Turkey's Enerjisa, a joint venture between Sabanci
Holding and Germany's, plans to sell three hydroelectric
power plants to consolidate its portfolio and cut its debt and
has mandated bankers to lead the sale, three sources told
Reuters.
** Swiss bank Vontobel said it was seeking to make
more acquisitions to boost its private banking and asset
management businesses, adding that it expects to post a better
result in 2015 than a year ago.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan, Sruthi Shankar and Lehar
Maan in Bengaluru)