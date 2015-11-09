Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Monday:
** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will sell most
of its royalty assets to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd in a
C$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal, joining other oil producers
in shedding assets to weather a slump in crude
prices.
** South African fixed-line operator Telkom said it
is in talks to buy rival Cell C, as it seeks to
boost its fledging mobile phone business.
** Weyerhaeuser Co will purchase Plum Creek Timber Co
Inc in a deal announced on Sunday that the two companies
said would create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products
company, the largest in the United States.
** Industrial rubber maker Trelleborg said it was
buying privately owned Czech CGS Holding to become a global
leader in agricultural tires and strengthen its leading position
in industrial tires.
** Chocolate and cocoa group Barry Callebaut has
acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Company Ltd in Ghana, the Swiss
company said, giving no financial details.
** Coca-Cola Enterprises and two other European
bottlers of Coca-Cola drinks have secured unconditional
EU antitrust approval for their merger after regulators found no
competition issues.
** Talks between Wincor Nixdorf and its U.S.
suitor Diebold are ongoing and constructive, the CEO of
the German ATM maker said on Monday, but he stopped short of
saying when a final agreement could be announced.
** The head of smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc
said he would not turn down a partnership with
embattled rival Sharp Corp amid speculation that Japan
Display's top investor, a state-backed fund, wants a tie-up
between the two.
** The board of Britain's National Grid Plc is
weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks
across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06
billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
** U.S. based asset management company Affiliated Managers
Group said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a majority of
the equity stake held by BlueCrest Capital Management LP in
Systematica Investments LP.
** Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa
said on Sunday a local steel firm, Gonvarri, would invest 250
million euros in the company and become its main shareholder
after also taking part in a planned rights issue.
** Santos Ltd's rebuffed suitor, Scepter, is likely
to walk away after Santos opted to sell A$500 million ($351
million) in new shares to a Chinese private equity firm at well
below Scepter's offer price, a source familiar with Scepter's
thinking said on Monday.
** Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) said on Saturday
that it was in preliminary talks with CMA CGM SA and
A.P. Moeller-Maersk on a potential acquisition of
the Singapore-based container liner.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC's
deal with entrepreneur Nicholas Schorsch to take control
of a real-estate investment business with roughly $19 billion of
assets has fallen apart, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)