Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Molson Coors, EMC Corp, Snam, Amber Capital, Anadarko Petroleum)

Nov 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy the rest of its U.S. joint venture with SABMiller Plc, as well as the rights to Miller brands internationally, for $12 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Dell Inc's $67 billion offer to buy data storage company EMC Corp could be derailed by a tax bill of up to $9 billion, technology news website Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank has closed a deal to acquire a 98.5 percent stake in Piraeus Bank's Egypt unit, it said on Tuesday.

** Billboard operator Clear Channel Outdoor is exploring the sale of assets in some U.S. markets that could be worth at least $800 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Italian gas grid operator Snam is interested in buying a 17 percent stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA from SOCAR, the Azeri state energy firm's president said, in a deal that may calm European Commission concerns.

** Activist investor Amber Capital has asked Italy's market watchdog to decide whether Hitachi should raise its bid for rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS, mounting a potentially lengthy challenge against the Japanese group.

** U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** ABB's biggest shareholder Investor AB raised its stake to 10.03 percent, according to a regulatory filing, continuing a pattern of steadily increasing its holding in the Swiss engineering group.

** Brazil's OAS Investimentos SA, whose parent company is under creditor protection, agreed to sell a 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure firm Invepar to Brookfield Asset Management Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday, in a key step aimed at staving off bankruptcy.

** The battle for Australian stevedoring and rail giant Asciano Ltd escalated on Tuesday after ports firm Qube Holdings Ltd made a $6.3 billion offer that narrowly beats a rival bid and is expected to draw less concern from antitrust regulators.

** Global oil trader Vitol SA will acquire 15 percent of Pakistan's Hascol Petroleum Ltd with an option to buy another 10 percent within one year, Hascol said on Tuesday.

** Barry Callebaut AG is acquiring the commercial beverages vending activities from FrieslandCampina Kievit to expand its value-added European specialties business, the Swiss chocolate supplier said on Tuesday.

** Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intended to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel Corp.

** The Dutch government announced a wide price range on Tuesday for ABN Amro's IPO-ABN.AS return to private hands, valuing the lender at 15-18.8 billion euros ($16-20 bln) in what is set to be Europe's biggest bank floatation since the financial crisis.

** LATAM Airlines said on Tuesday that it is not in talks to sell a stake in the regional carrier to British Airways-owner IAG.

** Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in Power Assets Holdings Ltd (PAH) reject an $11.6 billion takeover offer from tycoon Li Ka-shing's main infrastructure company because the deal undervalues the Hong Kong utility.

** The French state is ready to reduce its stake in carmaker Renault back to 15 percent and wants the governance structure in its alliance with Japan's Nissan to remain unchanged, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

** Online furniture retailer Home24, a startup launched by Rocket Internet that is encroaching on IKEA's territory, has bought German rival Fashion for Home, gaining an offline store presence for the first time.

** Britain's National Grid Plc has put a majority stake in its 8.5 billion pound ($12.8 bln) gas distribution business up for sale as it shifts focus to better-performing assets such as its U.S. networks, it said on Tuesday.

** Koninklijke KPN is expected to sell shares in its Telefonica Deutschland unit at 5.37 euros apiece, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

** Czech electricity company CEZ should decide by Dec. 21 whether it would submit an indicative bid to buy Vattenfall's German assets, board member Tomas Pleskac said on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)