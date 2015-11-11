Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Occidental Petroleum, Trelleborg, Thomson Reuters, Tullett Prebon)

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer, will sell its stake in the 4-billion-barrel Zubair oilfield to Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC), Iraqi oil officials said.

** Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg are stepping up preparations for a stock market listing of their jointly held TrelleborgVibracoustic business, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, launched its $100 billion-plus offer for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday and agreed to sell the latter's stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to help win regulatory approval.

AB InBev is backing its bid for SABMiller with a record $75 billion syndicated loan, which is the largest commercial loan in the history of the global loan markets, adviser to the lenders Allen & Overy said.

** Thomson Reuters Corp said it was exploring strategic options for its Intellectual Property & Science business, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2014.

** Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to buy U.S. peer Atmel , rebuffing activist hedge fund Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote against the acquisition.

** British interdealer brokers Tullett Prebon Plc and ICAP Plc have agreed to combine their voice broking businesses in a 1.11 billion-pound ($1.68 billion) deal to better compete in a sector where trading volumes have shrunk.

** U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Anadarko Petroleum Corp has approached Apache Corp with a potential acquisition as low crude oil prices prompt companies to seek merger partners, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Surbana Jurong Private Ltd, a Singapore-based urban planning consultancy, said it had signed two deals valued at $69.2 million in total to increase its exposure outside the city-state and capitalise on growing urbanisation in emerging markets.

** Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced an 8.3 billion euro ($8.9 billion) writedown on the value of its power plants and oil and gas business on Wednesday, showing the challenges facing the assets ahead of their planned spin-off next year.

** Aquila Capital has agreed to acquire Smaakraft AS, the operator and developer of small-scale hydropower plants in Norway, from a group of Norwegian utilities, the Hamburg-based asset manager said on Tuesday.

** Osram, which is selling its traditional light bulbs business, said it would invest a billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Malaysia to make chips for LED lights and would increase spending on research and development.

** Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP , the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.

** Ambev SA, the Brazilian unit of Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the Canadian rights to beer and cider brands owned by Canada's Mark Anthony Group for $350 million.

** Dell Inc's $67 billion offer to buy data storage company EMC Corp could be derailed by a tax bill of up to $9 billion, technology news website Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)