Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp made an
unsolicited bid to buy Angie's List Inc for about $512
million in cash, nearly a month after an activist investor urged
the reviews website operator to explore strategic alternatives.
** Italian builder Salini Impregilo said it had
agreed to buy family-owned U.S. construction group Lane
Industries in a transaction valued at around $406 million, net
of adjustments to be defined at closing.
** Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc, which has
already accepted a takeover offer from Capita Plc, has
received a proposal from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp
that values the company at about 421 million pounds
($640 million).
** NCR Corp, one of the world's biggest makers of
automated teller machines, said that private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP would invest $820 million in the
company to receive a 17 percent stake.
** Barrick Gold Corp said it will sell its stake in
four non-core assets in Nevada for $720 million, putting the
Canadian mining firmly on track to meet its 2015 debt-reduction
target amid a multi-year slump in gold prices.
** Perrigo Company Plc, the Irish-based generic
drugmaker trying to fend off a hostile bid by Mylan NV,
held unsuccessful talks to acquire Endo International Plc
in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** Italian car designer Pininfarina said it
expects to reach a deal to be acquired by Indian automaker
Mahindra and Mahindra in the next few weeks.
** Shareholders in Beltone Financial have agreed
to sell 97.3 percent of shares in the financial services company
to Orascom Telecom Media and Technology and investment
bank Act Financial, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** British Airways-owner IAG is not in talks with
Finnair, it said, denying a report in a Finnish
newspaper that had fuelled speculation it might take a stake in
the Finnish airline.
** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus is
looking to bid for Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile
Netherlands division, exploiting the industry experience of two
of its senior partners, three sources familiar with the matter
said.
** Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co agreed on Wednesday to
take over smaller refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu in a deal
worth about $4 billion that will create Japan's second-biggest
refiner by capacity.
** Austria's AMS is not sitting still after a
previous merger fell apart in the early days of what is now an
industry- wide consolidation trend that has gripped many bigger
players, the company's chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
** State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is
expected to soon close the sale of a 15 percent stake mainly to
foreign investors ahead of a planned up to $20 billion IPO in
Hong Kong in 2016, people with knowledge of the matter said.
** Brazilian drugstore chain Brasil Pharma SA has
sold a money-losing subsidiary to a local investment firm for 44
million reais ($12 million), in an effort to return to
profitability and cut debt.
** A Hong Kong-based unit of China's Jinchuan Group is
hunting globally for quality copper and nickel assets,
leveraging its access to capital at a time when Western rivals
are finding it hard to secure finance, its chief executive said.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)