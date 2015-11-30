Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds ITC Holdings, Nikkei, Fagron)
Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. power transmission company ITC Holdings Corp
is exploring a sale and is working with financial advisers to
seek potential buyers, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
** Nikkei Inc will use its $1.3 billion purchase of the
Financial Times to build a digital media powerhouse by
harnessing the English-language newspaper's brand and skill in
getting subscribers to pay for premium business news, its
chairman said.
** Dutch-Belgian pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Fagron
said takeover discussions were drawn out but not over
and talks with its banks could lead to a share issue.
** Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia
won the backing of its shareholders for a capital
increase to pave the way for its hostile takeover of No. 2
property player Deutsche Wohnen.
** U.S. antitrust regulators are preparing to block Staples
Inc's acquisition of smaller rival Office Depot Inc
, the New York Post reported.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning to sell the Peroni and
Grolsch brands it would gain from its acquisition of SABMiller
to head off European regulatory concerns over the 71 billion
pounds ($107 billion) brewery merger, the Financial Times said
on Sunday.
** Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said it
had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private
equity funds managed by Blackstone.
** French telecoms group Orange said it was not in
talks with Italian peer Telecom Italia but had hired
advisory banks to fine-tune its assessment of the European
telecoms sector.
** Beam Suntory agreed to sell its Spain-based
brandy and sherry business to Emperador of the
Philippines for 275 million euros ($290.8 million), the
companies said.
** Tribune Publishing Co said it was not in talks
or in the process of selling itself, after a tweet by News
Corp's Rupert Murdoch on Friday that suggested its
newspaper group would be sold.
** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
will scrap a current plan to buy a stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle
High Plantations for $680 million, after the deal was
criticized as too expensive and market conditions deteriorated,
sources directly involved with the matter said.
** VPS Healthcare said it did not intend to make an offer
for Al Noor Hospitals Group, which is also based in the
United Arab Emirates, as it believed a transaction would not be
in its best interest.
** Private equity firm EQT said it has bought 63 percent of
the shares in Swedish enterprise software maker IFS,
and will make a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in the
coming weeks.
** Brazil's biggest diversified steelmaker Cia Siderurgica
Nacional (CSN) said it signed a deal giving it a
consolidated 87.52 percent stake in a new joint venture,
Congonhas Minerios SA, with a group of Asian partners.
** French luxury goods company LVMH has agreed to
take a minority stake in Italian jeweller Repossi, the two
companies said.
** Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA is reviewing
its assets and a partial sale of its commodities unit is a
possible option for the bank to raise capital, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
** South African fashion retailer Truworths International
said it has entered into an agreement to buy an 88.9
percent stake in Britain's Office Retail Group for 5.5 billion
rand ($382 million).
** German insurer Talanx said it would buy
Italian life insurer CBA Vita SpA, its subsidiary Sella Life Ltd
as well as the remaining 49 percent stake in InChiaro
Assicurazioni SpA.
** Competition authorities in the United States, Russia,
Germany and South Africa have approved the takeover of Swiss
industrial company Sulzer by Russian investor Viktor
Vekselberg, his Renova investment vehicle said.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)