Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds TerraForm, Mondelez International, RWE, and others; updates Manchester City deal)

Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

** A consortium of Chinese investors is spending $400 million to take a stake of more than 13 percent in the group that owns soccer clubs including Manchester City and New York City FC, expanding the country's financial involvement in the game.

** Renewable energy company TerraForm Global Inc is pulling out of an agreement to take control of projects accounting for 2,200 megawatts of generation capacity due to adverse market conditions in Brazil, companies involved in the deal said.

** Mondelez International Inc, the owner of the Cadbury chocolate brand, has hired bankers to explore the sale of a number of confectionery products and assets in United Kingdom, France, Spain and the Netherlands, Sky News reported.

** French insurer AXA has raised its holdings in Indian insurance joint ventures with Bharti Enterprises to 49 percent, the latest in a slew of similar deals after a rule change easing cap on foreign ownership in the local insurance companies.

** Dow Chemical Co has struck a deal to sell a part of its global herbicide business, as low crop prices continue to drive talk of consolidation in the agriculture industry.

** German utility RWE will put its renewables, grids and retail units into a separate entity and list part of it late next year, Germany's biggest electricity producer said, a year after a similar move by rival E.ON .

** Boston-based private equity firm Arclight Capital, together with commodities trader Freepoint, plans to buy the Hovensa refinery complex in St. Croix in the Caribbean and turn the site into a massive oil storage hub, according to a source.

** Europe's largest hotel group, AccorHotels, said that it bought three hotel asset portfolios from European investors for 284 million euros ($300.6 million).

** Snam has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from Norway's Statoil in a move that will expand the Italian gas transporter's geographical footprint and strengthen its ambition to create a gas hub.

** Petra Diamonds Ltd and South African mining company Ekapa Mining would buy De Beers' Kimberley mines for 102 million rand ($7.1 million), the London-listed miner said.

** China's cabinet has approved the merger of state oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp and Macau-based conglomerate Nam Kwong Group, as part of a plan to consolidate state-owned enterprises to boost competitiveness. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)