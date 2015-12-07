Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Australia's Dexus Property Group plans to buy Investa Office Fund in a cash-and-share deal, valuing the real estate investment trust at around A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion), the companies said.

** France's CMA CGM SA, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, made a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd to expand its presence on trans-Pacific routes.

** U.S. engineering and construction company Fluor Corp agreed to buy Dutch rival Stork BV for $755 million to strengthen its European and maintenance businesses in the energy sector.

** American International Group Inc is seeking to raise about $750 million by selling part of its stake in China's state-run PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.

** Luye Medical Group has agreed to buy private equity-owned Australian hospital operator Healthe Care Pty Ltd, the companies said, in the Chinese firm's first foray into the hospital sector. The final price was not disclosed but local media had reported the deal was worth A$938 million ($688 million).

** Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA made a cut-price offer for the firm running Australia's controversial offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target's poor standing with investors as an opportunity for growth. Ferrovial offered A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed Broadspectrum Ltd.

** After nearly two years of talks to snare a large mineral sands mine in Mozambique, Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd canned a $77 million all-share bid for Kenmare Resources Plc after the Irish group's top shareholder refused to back the bid.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd, a firm with property and insurance businesses, has become its biggest shareholder, controlling one fifth of the company with a partner firm.

** Linde AG has agreed to buy respiratory therapies specialist American HomePatient Inc to bolster its healthcare gases business amid weakness at its industrial divisions, the German gases maker said.

** Egypt's Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments SAE will offer to buy 100 percent of its subsidiary Universal Co for Packaging Materials and Paper SAE for 7.5 pounds ($11.30) per share on Sunday, a Pioneers official told Reuters.

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn reported on Friday that he now owns 12.12 percent of auto parts company Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack, which agreed to sell itself to Bridgestone Corp in October, and said its retail automotive parts segment would be a perfect fit for rival Auto Plus.

** Twinkies maker Hostess Brands LLC is in talks to acquire Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp, a Canadian maker of thaw-and-serve sweet baked goods such as Two-Bite Brownies, according to people familiar with the matter. - friday

** Brazil's troubled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual Participations Ltd is considering the sale of a series of assets to interested investors to improve its liquidity but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on Friday in a securities filing. ($1 = 0.6639 pounds) ($1 = S$1.40) ($1 = A$1.36) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)