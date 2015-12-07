Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
** Australia's Dexus Property Group plans to buy
Investa Office Fund in a cash-and-share deal, valuing
the real estate investment trust at around A$2.5 billion ($1.8
billion), the companies said.
** France's CMA CGM SA, the world's third-largest container
shipping firm, made a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd to expand its
presence on trans-Pacific routes.
** U.S. engineering and construction company Fluor Corp
agreed to buy Dutch rival Stork BV for $755
million to strengthen its European and maintenance businesses in
the energy sector.
** American International Group Inc is seeking to
raise about $750 million by selling part of its stake in China's
state-run PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, according
to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.
** Luye Medical Group has agreed to buy private equity-owned
Australian hospital operator Healthe Care Pty Ltd, the companies
said, in the Chinese firm's first foray into the hospital
sector. The final price was not disclosed but local media had
reported the deal was worth A$938 million ($688 million).
** Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA made a
cut-price offer for the firm running Australia's controversial
offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target's poor standing
with investors as an opportunity for growth. Ferrovial offered
A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed
Broadspectrum Ltd.
** After nearly two years of talks to snare a large mineral
sands mine in Mozambique, Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd
canned a $77 million all-share bid for Kenmare
Resources Plc after the Irish group's top shareholder
refused to back the bid.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said Shenzhen
Jushenghua Co Ltd, a firm with property and insurance
businesses, has become its biggest shareholder, controlling one
fifth of the company with a partner firm.
** Linde AG has agreed to buy respiratory
therapies specialist American HomePatient Inc to bolster its
healthcare gases business amid weakness at its industrial
divisions, the German gases maker said.
** Egypt's Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments SAE
will offer to buy 100 percent of its subsidiary
Universal Co for Packaging Materials and Paper SAE for
7.5 pounds ($11.30) per share on Sunday, a Pioneers official
told Reuters.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn reported on Friday that
he now owns 12.12 percent of auto parts company Pep Boys-Manny
Moe & Jack, which agreed to sell itself to Bridgestone
Corp in October, and said its retail automotive parts
segment would be a perfect fit for rival Auto Plus.
** Twinkies maker Hostess Brands LLC is in talks to acquire
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp, a Canadian maker of
thaw-and-serve sweet baked goods such as Two-Bite Brownies,
according to people familiar with the matter. -
friday
** Brazil's troubled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
Participations Ltd is considering the
sale of a series of assets to interested investors to improve
its liquidity but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on
Friday in a securities filing.
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
($1 = S$1.40)
($1 = A$1.36)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)