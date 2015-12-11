Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Culver City, AstraZeneca, Halliburton, 3i, JKX Oil & Gas,
Mahindra)
Dec 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical Co
agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valuing the
companies at $130 billion, with plans to eventually split into
three.
** Culver City, California-based jeans company Paige Denim
has hired investment bank UBS for a sale that could value the
company at more than $400 million, sources familiar with the
situation said.
** British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced
talks to buy privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma
BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Oilfield services provider Halliburton will meet
EU antitrust regulators next week and is likely to be told about
competition worries over its $35 billion bid for Baker Hughes
, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** Private equity firms are competing to buy Dutch-based
testing company Element Materials Technology from owner 3i
, in a deal that could test the dynamics between the US
and European debt markets, banking sources said.
** JKX Oil & Gas Plc's second-largest shareholder,
investment firm Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it had sought a
general meeting to replace nearly all of the energy company's
management with its nominees.
** Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra is close
to signing a deal to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina
, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Friday, the latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an
Asian company.
** U.S.-listed energy giants ConocoPhillips and
Chevron Corp plan to sell their interests in a key oil
and gas block in Indonesia and the government has received
written requests for the same, an energy ministry official said.
** Monsanto Co, the world's largest seed company, is
open to acquisitions in Brazil, where assets have become cheaper
as the local currency tumbled, its top executive in the country
said on Thursday.
** French utility Engie is considering the sale
of its thermal power generation plants in the United States,
deputy chief executive and chief operating officer Isabelle
Kocher said on Friday. Bryan Garnier analysts estimated Engie
could raise 2.7-4.5 billion euros ($3.0-4.9 billion) from a
sale.
** Mining and trading giant Glencore has
provisionally agreed to sell its troubled South African coal
mine for 2.15 billion rand ($136.11 million)narrowly avoiding
closing the operation and saving hundreds of jobs, the unit's
business rescue practitioners said.
** Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co said it
would assume full control of Dow Corning, its joint-venture with
Gorilla glass maker Corning Inc. Corning said it will
swap its stake in Dow Corning for $4.8 billion in cash and a
stake in chip company Hemlock Semiconductor Group, a venture of
Dow Corning.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said it would buy publisher SCMP Group Ltd's
media assets, including the South China Morning Post newspaper.
** Shareholders of financial services provider Towers Watson
& Co and insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
voted to approve their merger, the companies said in a
statement.
** Two Taiwanese chip testing and packaging firms said
Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd will buy stakes in them for $2 billion in
total, the latest step by the Chinese state-backed technology
conglomerate towards a goal of becoming a major global
semiconductor player.
** Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan
struck a deal with France to end an eight-month dispute over the
state's increased influence on their carmaking alliance, sources
with knowledge of the matter said following a Renault board
meeting.
** Auto dealership China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
purchased a controlling stake in luxury car dealer
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd for HK$8.2 billion ($1.06
billion), Baoxin disclosed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
** Indonesia's Salim Group, headed by the country's
third-richest man Anthoni Salim, is raising $1 billion from a
group of private equity firms including Northstar Group and TPG
partly to repay debt, two people with knowledge of the
matter said.
** Australia's CIMIC Group Ltd has won a A$1.3
billion ($944 million) contract to continue running operations
at the Lake Vermont coal mine in the state of Queensland, the
contract miner said on Friday.
** Malaysia's Felda Group still plans to buy 37 percent of
PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk PT in a restructured
deal, a managing director of the Indonesian firm's parent
company said.
** SunEdison Inc said it would sell 333 megawatts
(MW) of wind-power assets for $209 million to a partnership of
the U.S. solar company and investors advised by JP Morgan Asset
Management Ltd.
** Drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
and Rite Aid Corp said the Federal Trade Commission had
asked them for more information about Walgreens' proposed
acquisition of its smaller rival.
** China's State Council has approved a merger of the
country's two biggest shipping conglomerates, China Ocean
Shipping (Group) Co and China Shipping Group Co
, the state asset supervisor said on its website on
Friday.
** GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin
American buyout firm, is offering up to 1.87 billion reais ($487
million) for control of BR Properties SA, the real
estate company that embattled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
SA is exiting amid efforts to divest assets.
** Serbia's government on Friday rejected as too low all
offers for a majority stake in telecoms provider Telekom Srbija,
the second major privatisation attempt to fail in the Balkan
country this year.
** An unidentified investor raised around 530 million reais
($140 million) from the sale of about 60 million shares in BR
Properties SA, one of Brazil's largest commercial
real estate firms, traders said on Thursday.
** Taiwan's Eastern Media International Corp said
on Friday it will sell its 21.32 percent stake in Eastern
Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz for T$3.9
billion ($118.96 million), joining Carlyle Group LP in
exiting the investment.
** Swedish ski resort operator SkiStar AB intends
to buy 68 percent of Austrian ski resort St Johann and will also
look to buy the remaining shares at a later stage, its chief
executive said on Friday.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
($1 = HK$7.75)
($1 = T$32.79)
($1 = 15.7966 rand)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)