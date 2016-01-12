Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Halliburton, Plains All American, Cosco, Banca Popolare;
** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has bought U.S.
film studio Legendary Entertainment for about $3.5 billion,
turning its chairman, Wang Jianlin, into a Hollywood movie mogul
as China's richest man steps up a drive to diversify his
business empire overseas.
** The private equity owners of VAT Vakuumventile are
working with bankers on a potential 1.5 billion Swiss franc
($1.5 billion) exit of the Swiss vacuum valve maker, four
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** The European Commission said it had launched an in-depth
investigation into oilfield services provider Halliburton Co's
planned purchase of its smaller rival Baker Hughes Inc
.
** Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes is
against a sale or a spinoff of premium cable channel HBO, but
hinted he would be open to a sale of the whole company, the New
York Post reported, citing sources.
** Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko said
it was buying building products supplier Onninen in an all-share
deal worth 369 million euros ($401 million), allowing it to
serve more business customers.
** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is considering
acquiring Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by SABMiller
Plc, to secure growth beyond a saturated and ageing home
market, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Travel search engine Skyscanner said Malaysia's sovereign
fund Khazanah Nasional, Yahoo Japan Corp and three
other companies would jointly invest about 128 million pounds
($185.9 million) in the company.
** Israel's Frutarom, one of the world's largest
flavoring and specialty natural ingredient companies, continued
expanding on Tuesday with the purchase of a U.S. biotech firm
whose products help the body absorb vitamins and minerals. The
$20 million deal for New Jersey-based Grow Co was Frutarom's
29th acquisition in the past five years.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in advanced talks to buy for-profit education provider Apollo
Education Group Inc, a source familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
** Japan's ANA Holdings said it plans to buy an 8.8
percent stake in state-controlled Vietnam Airlines, becoming its
main strategic partner in a deal that values the Southeast Asian
carrier at about $1.2 billion.
** Nevs, the China-focused consortium that bought bankrupt
Swedish carmaker Saab, said on Tuesday it had signed a framework
deal worth about 8.5 billion crowns ($996 million) with China
Volant Industry Co (Volinco) for 20,000 electric cars.
** Greece only received a bid from China's Cosco Holdings Co
Ltd for a majority stake in Piraeus Port Authority
SA, the operator of the country's biggest port, the
privatisation agency said on Tuesday.
** French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred
unveiled plans to expand in Brazil through a joint
venture with Embratec that will see it double the size of its
fuel card business in the South American country.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian
investment bank selling assets in the wake of the arrest of
founder André Esteves, said on Tuesday that discussions to sell
a 51 percent stake in insurer Pan Seguros SA are taking place.
** The chief executive of Mubadala Petroleum said low oil
prices could create buying opportunities for the Abu Dhabi-based
firm in Asia, but the current market means it is avoiding ultra
deep water exploration investment in West Africa.
** Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc said on
Tuesday it was looking for buyers for its operations in France
and Greece.
** Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl
and Banco Popolare Sc are in talks to agree
a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter said
on Tuesday, which would create Italy's third-largest lender.
** Italy plans to privatise national rail services by
selling a stake in the railways' holding company, the economy
minister said on Tuesday, hinting the sale could take place in
2017.
