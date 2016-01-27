Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Toyota Motor Corp said it was considering buying out the rest of minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co, a $3.1 billion deal at current market prices, but denied a report that it was in partnership talks with Daihatsu rival Suzuki Motor Corp.

** Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to sell one of its remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it battles a sharp slump in prices.

** A Brazilian court blocked the 1.9-billion-real ($469 million) sale of a 40 percent stake in a natural gas unit of Petroleo Brasileiro SA to Japan's Mitsui & Co , throwing up a roadblock to the state-led oil company's efforts to cut debt by selling assets.

** Canon Inc is interested in buying Toshiba Medical Systems, a subsidiary that Japan's Toshiba Corp has put on sale, a Canon executive said on Wednesday.

** South Korea's POSCO plans to sign a preliminary agreement with Iranian steelmaker PKP in March to buy a stake in a $1.6 billion steel mill project in the Middle Eastern country, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Taiwan's Foxconn has detailed its offer for troubled electronics maker Sharp Corp, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said, potentially complicating a rescue bid led by a Japanese state-backed fund.

** Shares of Indonesian state-controlled drug makers PT Kimia Farma Tbk and PT Indofarma Tbk surged on Wednesday after local media reported that the state enterprises ministry plans to set up a pharmaceutical holding company.