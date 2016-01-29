Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been exploring an acquisition in recent months of General Growth Properties Inc (GGP), the U.S. mall operator with a market value of $24 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** FelCor Lodging Trust is under attack from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the real estate investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and consider selling itself.

** Travel firm Kuoni said on Thursday private equity group EQT was its preferred suitor among several potential bidders wooing the Swiss group and final negotiations were now in progress.

** BT Group completes the acquisition of Britain's biggest mobile network operator, EE, on Friday, opening the way to creating a single integrated network offering a combination of telecoms and TV services that competitors are scrabbling to match.

** French retail group Casino's sale of its Thai and Vietnam units has drawn the eye of Singapore's Dairy Farm International Holdings and South Korea's Lotte Shopping but they'll need punchy bids to go up against deep-pocketed Thai tycoons, bankers said.

** Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest automaker, said it would buy out the rest of minivehicle unit Daihatsu Motor Co - an all-stock deal worth about $3 billion and part of its strategy to strengthen its push into compact cars for emerging markets.

** Shares in Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator Gamesa jumped more than 20 percent on Friday after a media report that German engineering giant Siemens may be interested in making a takeover offer.

** Deutsche Wohnen, which is the target of a hostile takeover by German real estate peer Vonovia, said on Friday it may settle two convertible bonds in cash instead of shares.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has no tie-up options on the table at the moment even though a merger with UBI Banca would make sense industrially, the Monte dei Paschi CEO said in a newspaper interview.

** Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits group, plans to buy a majority stake in super premium German gin maker Monkey 47 from parent Black Forest Distillers GmbH to tap growing global demand for craft spirits.

** South Africa's Liberty Holdings has bought a controlling stake in a short-term insurer in Uganda for an undisclosed sum, pursuing its strategy of expanding on the African continent.

** The Brazilian government, scrambling to raise cash to plug a swelling budget deficit, included one lottery unit of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Lotex, into a wide state asset sale program.