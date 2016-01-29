Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been
exploring an acquisition in recent months of General Growth
Properties Inc (GGP), the U.S. mall operator with a
market value of $24 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** FelCor Lodging Trust is under attack from
activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the real estate
investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and consider
selling itself.
** Travel firm Kuoni said on Thursday private
equity group EQT was its preferred suitor among several
potential bidders wooing the Swiss group and final negotiations
were now in progress.
** BT Group completes the acquisition of Britain's
biggest mobile network operator, EE, on Friday, opening the way
to creating a single integrated network offering a combination
of telecoms and TV services that competitors are scrabbling to
match.
** French retail group Casino's sale of its Thai
and Vietnam units has drawn the eye of Singapore's Dairy Farm
International Holdings and South Korea's Lotte
Shopping but they'll need punchy bids to go up
against deep-pocketed Thai tycoons, bankers said.
** Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest
automaker, said it would buy out the rest of minivehicle unit
Daihatsu Motor Co - an all-stock deal worth about $3
billion and part of its strategy to strengthen its push into
compact cars for emerging markets.
** Shares in Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator
Gamesa jumped more than 20 percent on Friday after a
media report that German engineering giant Siemens
may be interested in making a takeover offer.
** Deutsche Wohnen, which is the target of a
hostile takeover by German real estate peer Vonovia,
said on Friday it may settle two convertible bonds in cash
instead of shares.
** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has no tie-up
options on the table at the moment even though a merger with UBI
Banca would make sense industrially, the Monte dei
Paschi CEO said in a newspaper interview.
** Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest
spirits group, plans to buy a majority stake in super premium
German gin maker Monkey 47 from parent Black Forest Distillers
GmbH to tap growing global demand for craft spirits.
** South Africa's Liberty Holdings has bought a
controlling stake in a short-term insurer in Uganda for an
undisclosed sum, pursuing its strategy of expanding on the
African continent.
** The Brazilian government, scrambling to raise cash to
plug a swelling budget deficit, included one lottery unit of
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Lotex, into a
wide state asset sale program.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)