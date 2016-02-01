Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Axiall, CIT, Ansaldo, Julius Baer, Vienna Airport;
Updates Stryker Corp, Dominion Resources, Abbott)
** Abbott Laboratories said it would buy Alere Inc
for $5.8 billion and become the leader in point-of-care
diagnostic testing, a market that is growing as physicians
increasingly adopt rapid tests that speed up
treatment.
** Dominion Resources Inc said it would buy Questar
Corp for about $4.4 billion in cash, the latest power
producer to bet on stable revenues from natural gas distribution
at a time when power demand is waning.
** Canada's Amaya Inc , operator of online
gambling website PokerStars, said it received a non-binding
proposal from Chief Executive David Baazov to buy the company
for about C$21 per share.
** Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would
buy medical supplies maker Sage Products LLC for $2.78 billion,
snapping up a major player in the market for products aimed at
helping hospitals control the spread of infections.
** Axiall Corp shareholder Brigade Capital
Management LP urged the chemicals company to consider selling
itself and to restart discussions with Westlake Chemical Corp
to negotiate a better offer.
** U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday that it
considered Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in
Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS as too low
and does not intend to sell its stake, drawing strong criticism
from the Japanese company.
** Activist hedge fund Hudson Executive Capital LP wants CIT
Group Inc to break up, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's Lavazza will seal the purchase of French coffee
brand Carte Noire in the next few weeks in a deal worth about
750 million euros ($814 million), two sources close to the
matter told Reuters.
** Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
unveiled a plan on Monday to take control of
fourth-ranked rival Nisshin Steel Co Ltd and trim some
of their combined steel output in the face of a global supply
glut.
** Saudi Telecom Co (STC) will buy a further 25.8
percent of Viva for 1.59 billion riyals ($424.00
million), taking majority control of its affiliate following the
close of a voluntary tender offer period for the Kuwaiti firm's
shares.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had agreed to sell
its shares in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia to a unit of a
private Chinese refiner for $66.3 million.
** Canada's Royal Nickel Corp, capitalizing on
discount asset prices as commodity markets swoon, announced two
cash and stock acquisitions on Monday that transform the mine
developer into a cash-generating nickel, copper and gold
producer.
** Electric and natural gas utility CenterPoint Energy Inc
said on Monday it was considering strategic options for
its investment in oil and natural gas pipeline company Enable
Midstream Partners LP, including a sale or a spinoff.
** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co
Ltd has raised its stake in French hotel group
AccorHotels to 5.50 percent, becoming its
second-largest shareholder, according to a regulatory filing.
** Vilmorin & Cie SA has acquired Genica Research
Corp to boost its place as the second-largest vegetable seed
maker after concluding Syngenta's activities were no longer for
sale.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has
reduced its stake in a key unit of state-owned China National
Chemical Corp, by more than half to less than 10 percent, two
people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
** Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by
Warren Buffett, has resumed its purchases of Phillips 66
stock, and spent roughly $832 million in January to boost its
stake even as the oil refiner's profit margins narrowed.
** Coca-Cola Co has bought a 40 percent stake in
Nigerian juice and snack producer Chi Ltd, it said on Saturday,
as it continues to expand in Africa to tap a young and
fast-growing population.
** Vienna Airport said it bought Canadian
SNC-Lavalin Group's indirect stake in Malta
International Airport for about 63 million euros ($69
million), betting on the island's attraction as a tourist
destination.
** Private bank Julius Baer is considering whether
to bid for Barclays' Asian private wealth business as
part of the Swiss group's acquisition campaign, Chief Executive
Boris Collardi told Reuters on Monday.
** Italian cooperative banks Banco Popolare Sc
said on Saturday it expected to agree a merger with Banca
Popolare di Milano Scarl within a month, signaling the
start of a long-awaited consolidation of Italy's fragmented
banking sector.
** Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer
of personal care goods, said on Friday its board has agreed to
the sale of its contraception division to Britain's Reckitt
Benckiser Group Plc for 675 million reais ($169 million).
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)