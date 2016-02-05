Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds AES and Lazard)

Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Taiwan's Foxconn is aiming to finalize a deal to acquire Sharp Corp by the end of the month, after the two firms reached a consensus on most points at a meeting on Friday, Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou said.

** Gas and power utility Centrica Plc and its joint venture partner EIG Global Energy Partners have sold three UK wind farms for 423 million pounds ($616 million) to a consortium that includes Britain's state-owned Green Investment Bank and U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc, the company said.

** U.S. power utility AES Corp, Italy's Enel and several Brazilian rivals have shown preliminary interest in buying state-controlled power distributor Centrais Eletricas de Goias SA (Celg-D), a group organizing the sale and a source briefed on the plan said.

** Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, said Silver Lake Partners had invested $500 million in the company and that the private equity firm would get a board seat.

** Engineering supply group Premier Farnell Plc said it would sell its industrial products division Akron Brass to U.S.-based IDEX Corp for $224.2 million in cash.

** Investment funds Sagard and Equistone Partners have mandated investment bank Lazard to organize the sale of Swiss air treatment and ventilation systems group Flakt Woods, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said it had bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker of sensors, for about $140 million (95.9 million pounds), expanding its footprint in the U.S. healthcare market.

** Online takeaway food company Just Eat Plc has agreed to buy rivals in Spain, Italy, Brazil and Mexico from Rocket Internet SE and foodpanda in a 125 million euro ($140 million) deal that extends its leadership in the fast-growing sector in the four countries.

** Polish tech venture fund MCI Management agreed to sell Eastern Europe's largest travel portal Invia to its Czech rival Rockaway Capital for 325 million zlotys ($82 million), newspaper Puls Biznesu reported.

** Spain's FCC said its leading shareholders Esther Koplowitz and Mexico's Inversora Carso have agreed to remove a 29.9 percent limit on the stakes they can hold.

** Russia is considering the sale of a stake of between 11 and 18 percent in state diamond monopoly AK Alrosa PAO , a company source said.

** Chicago Stock Exchange Inc said on Friday an investor group led by China's Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group has agreed to buy the company. ($1 = 0.69 pounds) ($1 = 3.94 zlotys) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)