Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said it would acquire Meda AB in a $7.2 billion cash-and-stock deal in its third attempt to buy the Swedish company.

** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are ready to announce a merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank this month if regulators give the green light, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Britain's Johnston Press is in late-stage talks on a deal to buy Independent Print's "i" newspaper, it said on Thursday, raising questions about the future of the latter's sister publication, The Independent.

** Latvia's parliament approved on Thursday in a final vote a plan to split the country's vertically integrated national utility Latvijas Gaze by the end of December 2017 and to open its gas market for competition.

** Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom and Technology has approved the final offer for the acquisition of CI Capital, a subsidiary of Commercial International Bank, the company said on Thursday.

** Investment firm EIG Pacific Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it had extended the deadline and changed some terms for its offer to buy nearly all the debt of Colombia's largest private oil producer, Pacific Exploration & Production Corp. .

** U.S. Bancorp will likely join partner Citigroup Inc and sell its stake in Elavon do Brasil, a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture that Citigroup has been trying to exit since late last year, two sources involved in sale talks told Reuters.

** New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday urged federal regulators to block KeyCorp's plan to acquire First Niagara Financial Group Inc, saying the merger would impede retail banking competition and cost thousands of jobs upstate.

** Toronto-based Franco-Nevada has agreed to acquire a precious metal stream in southern Peru from Glencore for $500 million and arranged a $550 million financing to fund the deal, it said on Wednesday.

** German internet service provider United Internet on Wednesday said it had agreed to buy a share package amounting to approximately 15.31 percent of shares in Tele Columbus AG. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)