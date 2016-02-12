Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc, said it has acquired NICE, a software developer for technical computing.

** Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids for Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar with the matter said.

** Malaysian state-owned conglomerate Felda will use an unlisted unit to buy into Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh's debt-burdened Rajawali Group, sources familiar with the matter said, seeking to avoid heavy investor criticism that scuttled an attempted deal last year.

** Lenders in Britain's M6toll motorway are seeking an exit and are working with UBS on a potential deal they hope will recoup them some 1.9 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) of debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** The commitment deadline on $10 billion of pro-rata loans in a $45 billion financing package backing computer giant Dell's purchase of data storage products maker EMC Corp has been extended due to a slow order book, a source close to the transaction said. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)