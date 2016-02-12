Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of
Amazon.com Inc, said it has acquired NICE, a software
developer for technical computing.
** Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as Swiss bank
Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids for
Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar with
the matter said.
** Malaysian state-owned conglomerate Felda will use an
unlisted unit to buy into Indonesian tycoon Peter Sondakh's
debt-burdened Rajawali Group, sources familiar with the matter
said, seeking to avoid heavy investor criticism that scuttled an
attempted deal last year.
** Lenders in Britain's M6toll motorway are seeking an exit
and are working with UBS on a potential deal they hope
will recoup them some 1.9 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) of
debt, people familiar with the matter said.
** The commitment deadline on $10 billion of pro-rata loans
in a $45 billion financing package backing computer giant Dell's
purchase of data storage products maker EMC Corp has
been extended due to a slow order book, a source close to the
transaction said.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)