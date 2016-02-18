Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group
is buying electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc
for about $6 billion, the latest in a string of overseas
deals by Chinese companies.
** KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India's
Max Financial Services for about $140 million, the
latest foreign investor to bet on the country's booming life
insurance market.
** South32 could be among the first to buy assets
placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American
, with the Australian company saying it was interested in
its manganese unit.
** Starboard Value LP is taking initial steps toward a
potential proxy fight with Yahoo Inc, indicating that
the activist investor is not satisfied with the company's
efforts to streamline its business, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on
Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell
insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance
company.
** A Japanese state fund is making a final effort to secure
a takeover of Sharp Corp as the ailing electronics
maker considers a higher $5.8 billion offer from Taiwan's
Foxconn 2317.TW, criticising the composition of the company's
board, sources said.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)