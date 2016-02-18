Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Dell, Patchi and Vivendi)
Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** European Union antitrust regulators are expected to
approve U.S. computer maker Dell Inc's $67-billion bid for data
storage company EMC Corp without requiring concessions,
two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** IBM Corp said it would buy Truven Health
Analytics, a provider of cloud-based healthcare data, for $2.6
billion, the company's fourth major health-related acquisition
since launching the Watson Health unit in April last year.
** Poland's fourth-biggest power company Energa
will consider bidding for local heating plants owned by French
utility EDF if they become available, industry website
wnp.pl quoted Energa's chief executive as saying.
** United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare is seeking
to sell a minority stake this year either through a stock market
flotation or a deal with a private investor, its chairman told
Reuters on Thursday.
** Qatar Petroleum has chosen HSBC to advise it on the sale
of its Al Shaheen Holding subsidiary, three sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, as it seeks to cut
costs in response to lower oil prices.
** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group
is buying electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc
for about $6 billion, the latest in a string of overseas
deals by Chinese companies.
** Lebanon-based luxury chocolatier Patchi is working with
Goldman Sachs and deNovo Corporate Advisors ahead of a potential
stake sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a
deal expected to value the company at more than $500 million.
** KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India's
Max Financial Services for about $140 million, the
latest foreign investor to bet on the country's booming life
insurance market.
** South32 could be among the first to buy assets
placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American
, with the Australian company saying it was interested in
its manganese unit.
** Starboard Value LP is taking initial steps toward a
potential proxy fight with Yahoo Inc, indicating that
the activist investor is not satisfied with the company's
efforts to streamline its business, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on
Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell
insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance
company.
** A Japanese state fund is making a final effort to secure
a takeover of Sharp Corp as the ailing electronics
maker considers a higher $5.8 billion offer from Taiwan's
Foxconn, criticising the composition of the company's
board, sources said.
** French media and music group Vivendi said on
Thursday that its supervisory board approved a tender offer for
the shares of Gameloft at 6 euros a share as it aims
to expand into the video games business.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)