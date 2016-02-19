Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Citigroup, Yahoo, DuPont, Zurich Insurance)

Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest maker of computers, is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $67 billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp , two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is open to buying the Techint Group's stake in Brazilian flat steel maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject said on Thursday.

** Citigroup Inc said it plans to exit its retail banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia as part of efforts to aggressively cut costs and boost profitability.

** DuPont and Dow Chemical Co said two of the three units to be created and spun off following the companies' mega-merger will be based in DuPont's home town, and one in Dow's home town.

** Yahoo Inc said its board has formed a committee of independent directors to explore strategic alternatives, alongside its plan to revamp and spin off its Internet business.

** Zurich Insurance may sell its South African business as part of a strategic review, the Swiss group said on Friday.

** The best way to privatise Russia's state-controlled oil company Bashneft would be to sell a controlling stake in it, Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.

** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday said it had acquired the Colombia restaurant chain "Archie's" for $15.2 million.

** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG in a transaction that could be announced as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has offered concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion bid for Allergan's generics unit, European Union regulators said on Friday.

** China Cosco Shipping (COSCOCS), China's biggest shipping line, plans to carry out a careful selection of its future vessel-sharing alliance partners, but will maintain its two current alliances for the moment, the company said.

** Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said on Friday its talks with China National Gold Group Corp. over the Natalka deposit in Russia's Far East were up in the air. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)