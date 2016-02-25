Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
** AstraZeneca's bold move to buy 55 percent of
privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion in
December has been vindicated, at least in part, by the award of
special "orphan" status to the key drug involved.
** Taiwan's Foxconn will acquire two-thirds of
ailing electronics maker Sharp Corp, marking the
largest acquisition of a Japanese tech firm by a foreign company
and bolstering its position as Apple Inc's biggest
supplier.
** Zurich Insurance has no plans to pull out of
markets in Hong Kong or Singapore, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday after Reuters reported it was considering such a move.
** Deutsche Telekom does not plan any
acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a
presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on
Thursday.
** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold
is aiming to acquire more gold or platinum assets this
year, its chief executive said on Thursday, without giving
details.
** German utility RWE said it was expanding its
Hungarian gas supply business by taking over the customer
portfolio of Hungarian rival Tigaz, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni
.
** Electric power company Dynegy Inc said it would
form a joint venture with Energy Capital Partners to buy French
utility Engie's U.S. gas-fired thermal plants worth
$3.3 billion.
** South Africa's FlySafair said it was interested in buying
fellow low-cost airline Mango from the government after Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his budget speech that the state
should not hold stakes in four carriers.
** Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith
Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores
in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer,
receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.
