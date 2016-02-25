Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:

** AstraZeneca's bold move to buy 55 percent of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion in December has been vindicated, at least in part, by the award of special "orphan" status to the key drug involved.

** Taiwan's Foxconn will acquire two-thirds of ailing electronics maker Sharp Corp, marking the largest acquisition of a Japanese tech firm by a foreign company and bolstering its position as Apple Inc's biggest supplier.

** Zurich Insurance has no plans to pull out of markets in Hong Kong or Singapore, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after Reuters reported it was considering such a move.

** Deutsche Telekom does not plan any acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold is aiming to acquire more gold or platinum assets this year, its chief executive said on Thursday, without giving details.

** German utility RWE said it was expanding its Hungarian gas supply business by taking over the customer portfolio of Hungarian rival Tigaz, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni .

** Electric power company Dynegy Inc said it would form a joint venture with Energy Capital Partners to buy French utility Engie's U.S. gas-fired thermal plants worth $3.3 billion.

** South Africa's FlySafair said it was interested in buying fellow low-cost airline Mango from the government after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his budget speech that the state should not hold stakes in four carriers.

** Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer, receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)