Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Ocado, FleetCor, Polyus Gold, Orexigen Therapeutics, Energa, KKR)

March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australia's Asciano Ltd agreed to a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout by two global consortia after a seven-month bidding war for the port and rail giant, although doubts persist over anti-trust and foreign ownership issues.

** Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, has paid $3.4 billion to buy back 31.6 percent of its shares from its main shareholder Polyus Gold International Limited, it said in a statement.

** FleetCor Technologies Inc agreed to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll payments firm for 4.086 billion reais ($1.1 billion), underscoring the growing allure of Latin America's biggest fleet management market in spite of a steep recession.

** Italy's Campari Milano SpA, the world's sixth largest spirits company, said it would launch a friendly takeover bid for Grand Marnier, valuing the French liqueur maker at 684 million euros ($759 million).

** Sony Corp said it signed an agreement with Michael Jackson's estate to buy for $750 million the deceased pop star's stake in Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the world's largest music publisher which controls songs such as The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."

** Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is close to a deal to sell his debt-collecting company GetBack for over 800 million zlotys ($208 million), raising cash for his Idea Bank SA , Puls Biznesu daily on Tuesday quoted its sources as saying.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it is investing $45 million into California-based medical device maker Spirox Inc with a group of other investors, the latest in a string of similar deals in the sector.

** A unit of telecoms multinational Verizon Communications Inc signed a direct interconnection agreement with the Cuban state monopoly Etecsa, expanding on existing roaming services in the Caribbean country, Etecsa said on Monday.

** Ocado Group Plc said it expected to renew a deal with Morrisons Supermarkets Plc this year even though its key customer has reached a supply agreement which will allow Amazon.com Inc to expand into online food retail.

** Energa SA is considering buying mostly coal-fired heating plants from French utility EDF and investing in local troubled coal mining firm Kompania Weglowa, Poland's No.4 utility said on Tuesday.

** A takeover consortium spurned by Australia's largest wheat exporter, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH), will seek to force an emergency meeting of the grain handler to revive its bid, two sources said on Tuesday.

** Pakistan's MCB Bank Ltd (MCB) is interested in buying the operations of NIB Bank Ltd (NIB) in Pakistan, according to a filing with the Pakistan stock exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.90 euros) ($1 = 3.66 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 3.85 zlotys) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)