版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 23:41 BJT

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds J. Safra Sarasin, Dalian Dayang, Edelweiss, Egypt, TRAINOSE, Caixabank, SOCAR, Bertelsmann; Updates Foxconn, Siemens)

March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1520 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said it had agreed to acquire Credit Suisse businesses in Monaco and Gibraltar, which it called excellent strategic fits.

** Chinese clothing maker Dalian Dayang Trands Co Ltd has agreed to buy Alibaba-backed courier company YTO Express for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion)

** India's Edelweiss Asset Management has bought J.P. Morgan Asset Management's India unit, the two firms said, in the latest example of consolidation in the country's fragmented, but reviving, mutual funds industry.

** Egypt is preparing to buy French warships and a military satellite in deals worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), La Tribune newspaper reported.

** Italy's state railways is in the race to buy Greece's railway operator TRAINOSE in a transaction worth less than 100 million euros ($112 million), Ferrovie Italiane (IPO-FERRO.MI) CEO Renato Mazzoncini said.

** Caixabank and Isabel dos Santos are thrashing out final details of a deal for the Spanish bank to buy the Angolan investor's stake in Portugal's Banco BPI, sources said.

** Azerbaijan's state energy firm SOCAR said it is committed to buying Greece's natural gas grid operator DESFA and wants to finalise the deal in the near future.

** German media group Bertelsmann reiterated it wanted to raise its stake in Penguin Random House, the book publisher which helped to drive the company's earnings increase.

** Taiwan's Foxconn aims to lower its offer for Japan's Sharp Corp by at least around 100 billion yen ($893 million) to account for likely worse than expected annual earnings at the loss-making electronics firm and for newly revealed risks, two sources said.

** Siemens is prepared to buy Spanish-French wind power joint venture Adwen as part of a planned merger of its wind assets with those of Spain's Gamesa, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

** Chinese luxury goods investor Sparkle Roll said it was in talks about a potential takeover offer for Danish consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen.

** British software group Micro Focus International has agreed to buy U.S. firm Serena Software for an enterprise value of $540 million and will raise $216 million in a placing to part finance the cash deal, it said.

** Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Bahraini cement producer Falcon Cement Co to Integrated Capital, the capital markets arm of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, GFH said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

