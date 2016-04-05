Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Canadian Pacific, MUFG, Pfizer, Huatai, Halliburton;
updates Tata Steel UK, AccorHotels)
April 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** The U.S. Treasury Department's proposed new tax
regulations threw a series of proposed mergers into question,
including Pfizer Inc's $160 billion agreement to buy
Allergan Plc. Pfizer Inc is leaning towards abandoning
its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S.
Treasury's new measures to curb such tax evading deals, a source
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
** The U.S. Justice Department will file a lawsuit as soon
as this week to stop Halliburton from merging with Baker
Hughes, a deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3
oil services companies, a source familiar with the matter said.
** The British government opened talks with potential buyers
for Tata Steel's UK operations, including Sanjeev
Gupta's commodities company Liberty Group, as it stepped up its
battle to find a buyer for the loss-making business.
** MUFG is chasing overseas deals to bulk up its business of
providing accounting and shareholder services to hedge funds and
is even keen to buy asset managers with a $2.7 billion warchest,
an executive of Japan's largest banking group by assets said.
** Huatai Securities Co Ltd is seeking to
acquire U.S. asset management software maker AssetMark Inc for
as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the
matter, in the latest example of a Chinese company taking an
interest in U.S. businesses.
** The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Transportation
and Infrastructure Committee announced his opposition on Tuesday
to a proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd and Norfolk Southern Corp.
** Siemens AG has approached Emerson Electric Co
to explore acquiring the network power business that the
U.S. factory automation equipment maker is looking to shed for
as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** Swiss industrial company Sulzer is buying British
caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to boost access to U.S.
customers who include auto repair shops, do-it-yourself home
repair enthusiasts and construction companies.
** Boeing Co said on Monday it had picked a new
aircraft seat supplier for its most popular jet, the 737, a move
that industry experts said adds competition to leading seat
makers Zodiac Aerospace and B/E Aerospace.
** China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group bid 46
million euros ($52.2 million) for a loss-making Serbian steel
mill and pledged to invest $300 million in expanding production,
Serbia's Economy Ministry said.
** An Indonesian group including prominent businessman
Arifin Panigoro has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Newmont
Mining Corp's local metals operations in a deal that
industry insiders say could reach $2 billion.
** Elevator maker Schindler is selling its Japanese
business to United Technologies' Otis unit after its new
installations in the country were halted following a 2006
accident.
** AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, said
on Tuesday it bought British high-end serviced home rental
company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online
home-sharing company Airbnb and further expands its luxury
footprint.
** Chinese engineer Tysan Holdings Ltd plans to
sell a controlling stake to aviation and shipping conglomerate
HNA Group Co Ltd for HK$2.62 billion ($338 million),
a move which could trigger a mandatory general offer for the
firm.
** The founder of Singapore massage chair maker OSIM
International Ltd on Tuesday raised a bid to take the
firm private by 5 percent, to more than S$320 million ($236
million), hoping to win over minority investors including
international funds.
($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)