Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 14
April 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** McDonald's Corp is targeting private equity
firms, including Bain Capital, MBK Partners, TPG Capital
Management and Chinese state-backed conglomerate China Resources
(Holdings), for its planned sale of 2,800 restaurants in North
Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Carlyle Group LP has entered the auction for
assets that oilfield service providers Halliburton Co
and Baker Hughes Inc aim to divest to secure antitrust
approval for their merger, a person familiar with the matter
said.
** A group of Chinese internet firms who made a cash offer
in February for Norwegian mobile phone browser Opera Software
, valuing it at $1.23 billion, have extended the offer
as it had not reached the required level of acceptances.
** Investment firm Greybull Capital said it had appointed
bankers to examine options for Monarch Airlines, but a sale of
the European holiday carrier was not on the cards.
** The planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse
and LSE Group will support the EU's Capital Markets Union (CMU)
and bolster growth in the bloc's flagging economy, the head of
the German exchange operator's biggest division told Reuters.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co's asset management arm said
it has taken a passive, minority stake in New York-based
exchange-traded fund provider Global X Management Co LLC.
** Britain's Legal & General Group Plc and Swiss Re
AG are among the firms said to be weighing bids for
Deutsche Bank AG's Abbey Life Assurance Co, sources
familiar with the matter said.
** President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Russian
government was searching for a strategic investor to buy a 19
percent stake in global top oil producer Rosneft as
part of a privatisation plan.
** A tribunal in India has halted the sale of Lafarge India
after an appeal by a rival, delaying the merger of Lafarge and
Holcim's Indian operations.
** Egypt's Beltone Financial will continue to
pursue its acquisition of CI Capital despite the delay in
regulatory approval, its deputy managing director said.
** South African conglomerate Bidvest Group will
next month spin off and separately list its food distribution
business, it said on Thursday, in a breakup of the $8.2 billion
company aimed at boosting its share price.
** South Africa's largest technology group EOH Holdings
said on Thursday it plans to take over computer
services firm Aptronics Propriety for 194 million rand ($13
million) in a bid to expand its services.
** General Electric, fresh from taking on the
offshore wind business of rival Alstom, is positioning
itself in Germany's expanding offshore wind sector and looking
at eastern Europe.
** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group
said on Thursday its Granite Hacarmel subsidiary agreed to sell
its gas station chain Sonol to Israel Oil and Gas Fund for 364
million shekels ($96 million).
** Entertainment One Ltd said on Thursday it had not
received any approach, a day after Bloomberg reported that
British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc was pursuing a
takeover of the Canadian company.
** Private equity group EQT has secured nearly 80 percent of
the voting rights in Swiss travel group Kuoni, it said
on Thursday, clearing a major hurdle for its roughly 1.4 billion
Swiss franc ($1.45 billion) takeover offer for listed shares.
Bengaluru