Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Sanofi, CDK Global; updates Barclays, Jindal Steel and
Adidas)
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Greece's Piraeus Bank will sell part of its 28
percent stake in insurer European Reliance to the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a Piraeus
official said.
** Gameloft lost an appeal to suspend Vivendi's
unsolicited tender offer, France's AMF market watchdog
said, setting May 27 as the deadline for a bid for the French
video game maker.
** Sanofi sees a strong strategic fit with U.S.
cancer drug maker Medivation Inc, the French
pharmaceuticals company's chief executive said after recently
approaching the company about a tie-up.
** Elliott Management stepped up its pressure on CDK Global
Inc, saying the software company needed to streamline
its operations or explore a sale.
** Barclays Plc said it was selling shares
representing 12 percent of Barclays Africa Group and
that South Africa's state pension fund would be an anchor
investor.
** U.S. exchange and clearing house operator
Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it did not intend to
make a rival offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc,
which has agreed to merge with German peer Deutsche Boerse
.
** Pfizer Inc has approached U.S. cancer drug maker
Medivation Inc to express interest in an acquisition,
raising the possibility of a bid rivaling a $9.3 billion offer
by Sanofi SA, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** Alphabet Inc's Google unit and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV have agreed to work together
to build a fleet of 100 self-driving minivans in the most
advanced collaboration to date between Silicon Valley and a
traditional carmaker, the companies said Tuesday.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said late on
Tuesday it has approved European telecoms group Altice NV's
acquisition of U.S. cable company Cablevision Systems
Corp in a $17.7 billion deal.
** Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is buying
Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in
cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova said.
** French insurance group Axa said it was in talks
to sell its remaining UK life and savings assets in a deal that
could allow it to potentially raise 650 million pounds ($945
million).
** SABMiller and Coca-Cola have agreed
concessions with the South African government to win approval
for a deal to combine their soft-drink operations, the companies
said on Wednesday.
** India's Jindal Steel and Power is in advanced
talks with some resources firms to sell more steel and mining
assets, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the company hoped to
close a $976 million power plant deal well before a mid-2018
deadline.
** French water and waste group Veolia said it
hopes get a deal to sell its 50 percent stake in passenger
transport group Transdev to state-owned bank CDC by the end of
this year.
** Adidas said it would aim to sell the bulk of
its loss-making golf business to focus on shoes and clothing,
after its core Adidas brand reported strong quarterly sales,
particularly in the United States.
($1 = A$1.3229)
($1 = 0.87 euros)
($1 = 0.69 pounds)
($1 = 0.96 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)