Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

May 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Germany's Evonik Industries AG will buy the specialty and coating additives operations of U.S. industrial gas producer Air Products and Chemicals Inc for $3.8 billion.

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan Plc's generic drug portfolio, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** France's Sanofi said it could raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker engaged in talks, threatening to go directly to shareholders to oust the board if not.

** Energy Transfer Equity LP Chief Executive Kelcy Warren on Thursday delivered the most public and concrete renunciation of his once-coveted deal for rival Williams .

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which has been aggressively snapping up global assets, is in talks buy a controlling stake in Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd in a deal worth around $1 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.

** Excalibur Steel, the management buyout vehicle interested in purchasing Tata Steel's UK assets, will meet bankers on Friday to seek financing for the deal.

** Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica raised 700 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in a surprise share sale on Thursday to pay off debt and protect its credit rating after being hit by weak energy prices and tough retail market competition.

** British healthcare group BTG said is had agreed to buy Galil Medical, a U.S. company that makes cryoablation products to treat kidney and other cancers by freezing and destroying tumors, for an initial cash payment of $84.5 million.

** Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is willing to buy natural resource assets, taking advantage of a plunge in commodity prices, its president said on Friday.

** Greece is considering extending a deadline for bids to build and operate a new airport on the island of Crete, with France's Vinci expected to make a joint bid with Greek contractor Ellaktor, as was Spain's ACS with GEK-Terna, officials from the Greek companies have told Reuters. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)