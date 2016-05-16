Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds RCS Mediagroup, Eldorado Gold; Updates Gannett)

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday:

** Pfizer Inc is buying Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $5.2 billion deal to add an eczema gel to its portfolio, a month after the U.S. drug major scrapped plans to buy Allergan Plc.

** Range Resources Corp said it would buy fellow oil and gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp for about $3.3 billion, excluding debt, at a time when mergers among energy companies are few and bankruptcies are on the rise.

** Finland's Konecranes has agreed to buy Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories for 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), in a move that cancels a planned full merger and allows the U.S. firm to pursue talks with a rival suitor.

** Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, raised its all-cash offer to buy Tribune Publishing Co to $15 per share from $12.25, valuing the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at about $475 million.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co has made a non-binding proposal to buy India's Gland Pharma, which is backed by KKR and valued at up to $1.5 billion, to boost its drug manufacturing and research and development capacity.

** Italy's corporate establishment rushed to the defence of the country's most influential publisher on Monday with the launch of a takeover offer for RCS Mediagroup aimed at preventing it falling into the hands of an ambitious media tycoon. The consortium, including investment bank Mediobanca and tyremaker Pirelli, has offered to pay 776 million euros ($879 million), including debt, for the publisher of Corriere della Sera, Italy's top-selling mainstream newspaper.

** Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp said it had reached agreement to sell its stakes in two mines and one development project in China to Yintai Resources Co Ltd for $600 million in cash.

** Swiss group GAM has agreed to buy British equity investment group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.

** Singapore logistics firm CWT Ltd said the company and its controlling shareholders had entered into exclusive talks with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for a potential transaction.

** South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain Famous Brands will take a 51 percent stake in recently launched local firm Salsa Mexican Grill, in a drive to extend its presence in the casual dining sector, the company said on Monday.

** RCS Mediagroup, publisher of Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, has attracted a rival takeover bid from a group of its investors and private equity firm Investindustrial aimed at trumping rival suitor Cairo Communication. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)