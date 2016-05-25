Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Tata Steel, Bayer)

May 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** French drugmaker Sanofi named eight candidates to replace the entire board of Medivation Inc on Wednesday, stepping up pressure on the U.S. cancer drug company which has rejected its $9.3 billion takeover approach.

** AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has made a bid for Yahoo Inc's internet business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd has attracted "many suitors" in its search for a major new investor and its board is evaluating bids from both local and foreign parties, its chief executive said.

** Tata Steel has received a number of serious offers for its businesses in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron said as steel workers marched past Downing Street to put pressure on the government to get a deal.

** Bayer shareholder Royal London Asset Management said that the German company's bid for U.S. rival Monsanto made sense strategically and that it would support a deal if it was priced at around $130-$135 a share.

Bayer could receive financing from the European Central Bank that would help to fund a takeover of Monsanto , according to the terms of the ECB's bond-buying programme.

** German generic drugmaker Stada has held informal talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners over a potential buyout, The Wall Street Journal reported.

** The board of Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has mandated its managers to start exclusive talks with Enel over the sale of fibre-optic group Metroweb, a source close to the matter said.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is ready to sell its near $14 billion stake in rival Roche Holding AG without demanding a premium, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said.

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would spin off and merge its struggling IT services business with Computer Sciences Corp, allowing the company to focus on its cloud services business and other fast-growing units.

** Toyota Motor Corp said it would invest in on-demand ride-hailing company Uber, the latest in a wave of high-profile moves by automakers to embrace their potential upstart rivals as partners, customers and sources of valuable data.

** Chinese sportswear maker Peak Sport Products, which has several U.S. basketball sponsorship and endorsement deals, said it may be taken private and delist from Hong Kong, joining a growing queue of mainland firms looking to exit the city's stock market.

** The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is in exclusive talks with the London's Baltic Exchange about buying the centuries-old shipping industry hub, sources said.

** More than 90 percent of Norwegian online browser and advertising company Opera Software's shareholders have backed a Chinese consortium's $1.24 billion takeover bid, clearing a big hurdle for the deal to go ahead, the buyers said.

** Australia's Telstra Corp Ltd said its $1.6 billion sale of a controlling stake in Chinese website operator Autohome Inc to Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd is being challenged by minority shareholders.

** CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, is to go ahead with its planned acquisition of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) after receiving regulatory clearance from China, the French group said.

** Indonesia's oil and gas company PT Pertamina will sign a framework agreement with Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft on Thursday for the Tuban refinery project, Pertamina's spokeswoman Wianda Pusponegoro told Reuters. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)