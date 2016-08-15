Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds AIG, Evergrande, SolarCity, Bridgestone and Beloxxi
Industries)
Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc said it
would buy Post Properties Inc for about $3.88 billion to
create the largest publicly traded multifamily apartment real
estate investment trust by units.
** American International Group Inc is nearing a
deal to sell its mortgage-guaranty unit to Arch Capital Group
Ltd for about $3.4 billion, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital said it would
buy broadband services providers RCN Telecom Services LLC
and Grande Communications Networks LLC for $2.25
billion.
** U.S. water technology company Xylem Inc said it
would buy Sensus USA Inc, a provider of advanced metering
technologies to utilities, for around $1.7 billion in cash.
** China Evergrande Group has raised its stake in
larger rival China Vanke Co Ltd to 6.82 percent,
becoming Vanke's third largest shareholder, the latest move in
an acquisition spree by the property development company.
** China's Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd has
acquired a 100 percent stake in German aviation equipment
manufacturer Broetje-Automation GmbH (BAW) for HK$1.7 billion
($219.2 million), the company announced on Sunday.
** Swiss specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients
company Lonza Group AG has announced a deal worth up to
$300 million to buy InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, a developer
and manufacturer of nutritional ingredients used in dietary
supplements.
** Private-equity firm KKR & Co may bid for
television distributor Entertainment One Ltd after the
owner of the preschool cartoon character "Peppa Pig" rejected an
offer from UK broadcaster ITV Plc, Bloomberg reported on
Sunday.
** Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp BSC
said it had acquired Nebulas Solutions, a British
cybersecurity services firm.
** A large SolarCity Corp hedge fund investor cut
most of its stake in the solar panel installer during the second
quarter, quarterly filings show, the period when the company
received a buyout offer from Tesla Motors Inc.
** Tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone Corp
has signed a four-year deal to help fund the International
Olympic Committee's new television channel, becoming the first
company to do so, the firm and the IOC said.
** A group of private equity investors led by rock star Bob
Geldof have acquired a minority stake in Nigerian biscuit maker
Beloxxi Industries Ltd for $80 million to help the company
expand.
** Dubai Financial Group sold its 11.8 percent stake in
Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes Holding SAE to
France's Natixis SA under a debt restructuring deal,
its parent company said on Sunday.
** British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it had
rejected a revised takeover proposal from rivals 888 Holdings
Plc and Rank Group Plc, saying it continues to
see no merit in engaging with the consortium.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru)