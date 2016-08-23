Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** ConocoPhillips' plan to sell its stake in an oil
find off Senegal to Woodside Petroleum hit a speed-bump on
Tuesday as a junior partner attempted to buy time to pre-empt
the deal at the same time it announced an increase in the size
of the field.
** Three Canadian pension funds agreed to sell their stakes
in Canada's biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd
for a combined value of about C$312 million.
** China National Building Materials Group Corp (CNBM)
will take over smaller rival China National Materials
Corp (Sinoma), after an agreement between the two companies was
approved by the government, the country's state assets regulator
said.
** Cinven Ltd said on Monday it agreed to acquire BioClinica
Inc from two other buyout firms, Water Street Healthcare
Partners and JLL Partners, in a deal that sources said values
the U.S. clinical trials company at around $1.4 billion,
including debt.
** The chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer, PZU
, is flying to Milan for talks on buying Bank Pekao SA
, Poland's second-largest bank, from its owner, the
Italian bank UniCredit.
** Indonesia's Pertamina plans to invest around
$1.5 billion in the Mahakam gas block in 2017, the chief
executive of the state-owned energy company said on Tuesday.
** Vodafone Group Plc's Indian arm is in exploratory
talks around a possible merger with its smaller domestic rival
Idea Cellular, according to a CNBC TV18 report on
Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)