Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** ConocoPhillips' plan to sell its stake in an oil find off Senegal to Woodside Petroleum hit a speed-bump on Tuesday as a junior partner attempted to buy time to pre-empt the deal at the same time it announced an increase in the size of the field.

** Three Canadian pension funds agreed to sell their stakes in Canada's biggest stock exchange operator TMX Group Ltd for a combined value of about C$312 million.

** China National Building Materials Group Corp (CNBM) will take over smaller rival China National Materials Corp (Sinoma), after an agreement between the two companies was approved by the government, the country's state assets regulator said.

** Cinven Ltd said on Monday it agreed to acquire BioClinica Inc from two other buyout firms, Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, in a deal that sources said values the U.S. clinical trials company at around $1.4 billion, including debt.

** The chief executive of Poland's biggest insurer, PZU , is flying to Milan for talks on buying Bank Pekao SA , Poland's second-largest bank, from its owner, the Italian bank UniCredit.

** Indonesia's Pertamina plans to invest around $1.5 billion in the Mahakam gas block in 2017, the chief executive of the state-owned energy company said on Tuesday.

** Vodafone Group Plc's Indian arm is in exploratory talks around a possible merger with its smaller domestic rival Idea Cellular, according to a CNBC TV18 report on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)