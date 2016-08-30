Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is in exclusive talks
to buy RHB Bank's general insurance unit in a deal
that also includes an agreement to distribute the Japanese
insurer's products through the Malaysian lender, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** The Philippines' Court of Appeals said it has halted the
competition regulator's review of a $1.5 billion deal that could
strengthen the duopoly of the country's two biggest telecom
firms, PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom Inc to buy
San Miguel Corp out of the sector.
** China Evergrande Group said it used proceeds
from home sales to buy shares in larger rival China Vanke
, which is at the center of a rare public Chinese
boardroom spat.
** A merger of troubled South Korean shipper Hanjin Shipping
Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
is impossible at present, Yonhap news agency on
Tuesday quoted the head of the country's financial regulator as
saying.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it has agreed to
sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and
gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty
interests.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group has applied for regulatory
approval for its planned $3 million acquisition of German
insurer Allianz's South Korean business, the Yonhap
News Agency reported.
** Japan's top oil refiner by sales, JX Holdings,
and third-ranked TonenGeneral Sekiyu are set to
finalize details on Wednesday for a new merged company to be
formed in April 2017.
** Canadian industrial auctioneer Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
Inc said it will buy IronPlanet, a privately held U.S.
e-commerce site for used equipment, for about $758.5 million, as
it looks to diversify its portfolio.
** Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo
cookies and Cadbury chocolates, said it was no longer pursuing
the acquisition of Hershey Co, two months after the U.S.
chocolate company turned down its $23 billion cash-and-stock
bid.
** Twin Butte Energy Ltd debenture holders voted to
reject a takeover bid by Hong Kong's privately held Reignwood
Resources Holding Pte Ltd on Monday, throwing the cash-strapped
Canadian oil and gas producer's financial future into
uncertainty.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)