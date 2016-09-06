Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates EOG and Volkswagen, adds Icahn Enterprises and Petroleo Brasileiro )

Sept 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 8 PM GMT on Tuesday:

** Turkey's deputy prime minister said that companies linked to a group blamed for a failed coup posed a risk of up to 5 billion lira ($1.70 billion) to Turkish banks but that the state seizure of such firms had minimized the risks.

** EOG Resources Inc said it would buy privately held Yates Petroleum Corp or $2.5 billion in stock and cash, in the latest move by a U.S. energy company to acquire acreage in the Permian Basin, one of the country's most cost-effective oil fields.

** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, said it would buy the remaining 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp for $9.25 per share, at a time when a slide in crude prices weighs on its energy business.

** Portugal's Banco BPI was forced to suspend a shareholders' meeting on lifting voting right limits for a second time due to legal injunctions, further frustrating Spain's Caixabank's takeover bid for the bank.

** The sale of British bank Barclays' Egyptian business has attracted bids from the two largest banks in Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Osram plans to use some funds it had earmarked for an LED factory to make chips for iris-scanning technology instead, banking on demand from the makers of smartphones and virtual reality systems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Finnish crane maker Konecranes is launching the sale of its German unit Stahl, which it has to divest to get regulatory clearance for the acquisition of the crane and container handling segment of U.S.-based Terex, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Volkswagen has agreed an engine technology and purchasing alliance with truckmaker Navistar and will buy a stake in the U.S. firm, giving the German company a long-sought foothold in North America and providing cash-strapped Navistar a vital lifeline.

** MasterCard Inc said it had expanded its deal with payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc, which would allow customers to use PayPal's payment services in stores.

** Danaher Corp said it would buy molecular diagnostics company Cepheid in a deal valued at $4 billion, including debt, to strengthen its diagnostics business.

** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said it would buy Spectra Energy Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about C$37 billion ($28 billion) to create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.

** Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group and auto safety group Autoliv said they would form a joint venture to develop autonomous driving software as automotive firms across the industry race to embrace the emerging technology.

** German pharmaceutical and crop chemicals manufacturer Bayer AG says talks with Monsanto Co have advanced and it is now willing to offer more than $65 billion, a 2 percent increase on its previous offer for the world's largest seeds company.

** Avolon Holdings, part of China's acquisitive HNA Group is nearing a deal to buy the aircraft leasing assets of U.S. lender CIT Group for between $3 billion and $4 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** German healthcare group Fresenius is buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain Quironsalud for 5.8 billion euros ($6.4 bln), including assumed debt, in its biggest takeover ever.

** The chief executive of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala said he did not rule out more mergers and acquisitions in the emirate after the planned merger of his institution with another of Abu Dhabi's sovereign funds.

** ChemChina extended by almost two months the deadline for Syngenta investors to tender their shares as the Chinese company seeks to complete a $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.

** Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell 90 percent of its natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

** General Electric announced plans to buy two European 3D printing groups - Sweden's Arcam and Germany's SLM Solutions - for a total of $1.4 billion to tap into manufacturers' growing demand for digital technologies.

** Canada's Unifor union is set to announce a strike target on Tuesday in labor contract negotiations with General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .

** Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said it had received another non-binding offer for its shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd.

** Vietnamese airlines plan to order 40 Airbus jets in deals worth an estimated $6.5 billion, the European planemaker said, as they expand their fleets for a small but fast-growing market.

** Polish Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said he would support the attempts of state-run companies to buy UniCredit's stake in Polish bank Pekao, calling it a "unique" opportunity.

** BCPG Pcl, the solar power unit of Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl, could raise up to 5.9 billion Baht ($170 million) from an initial public offering this month, the company said.

** Takeaway.com, the Dutch-based online restaurant ordering and delivery service, said it would seek a listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange in the coming weeks.

($1 = 2.94 liras)

($1 = 0.89 euros)

($1 = 34.78 baht)

($1 = 8.55 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.98 Swiss francs) (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)