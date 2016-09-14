Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Reliance, Lazard and Maersk Oil)
Sept 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer clinched a $66
billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto, ending months
of wrangling with a third sweetened offer that marks the largest
all-cash deal on record.
** Investment banking and asset management firm Lazard Ltd
said it had acquired Verus Partners, a boutique Canadian
investment bank, to expand its financial advisory business into
Canada.
** Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed to sell its fund
administration business - Wells Fargo Global Fund Services (GFS)
- to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
** Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish conglomerate A.P.
Moller-Maersk, has agreed to sell stakes in three
North Sea fields to RockRose Energy, the latest new
entrant into the ageing basin.
** Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
is scouting for potential multibillion-dollar
acquisitions in the United States and other markets as it seeks
to reduce dependence on sluggish domestic sales.
** India's Reliance Communications Ltd is to
combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel to
create the nation's third-biggest mobile phone network operator
in terms of subscribers, as intensifying competition pushes
consolidation in the world's second-biggest market.
** ChemChina is selling Israeli crop protection company
Adama Agricultural Solutions to a firm it controls for $2.8
billion, paving the way for completing a previously announced
combination of the two businesses and listing it on the stock
market.
** Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Abraaj Group
is in talks to acquire Middlesex University's overseas campus in
Dubai, in a deal that could be worth around $55 million to $70
million, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil
is inclined to accept State Grid Corp of China's bid for CPFL
Energia SA, an electricity utility in which Brazil's
largest pension fund has a 29.4 percent stake, Chief Executive
Gueitiro Genso said on Tuesday.
** German car components maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG
has raised its offer for Swedish brake systems maker
Haldex AB to 4.86 billion Swedish crowns ($572
million), matching a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse
AG.
** Spain's Caixabank SA has no plans to raise its
1.113 euro ($1.25) per share offer for Portugal's Banco BPI SA
, which it says is adequate, Chief Executive Gonzalo
Gortazar said on Wednesday.
** German roof tile maker Braas Monier Building Group SA
said on Wednesday it was informed that privately held
building materials company Standard Industries intended to make
a 25 euro per share offer, but added that its board of directors
viewed it as too low.
