Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Investindustrial, Notenstein and Toronto Dominion Bank)
Sept 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said it
is considering raising its stake in convenience store operator
Lawson Inc to make it a subsidiary, in a deal worth
about 140 billion yen ($1.37 billion).
** At least three leading chemical companies are set to vie
for BP Plc's stake in Chinese petrochemicals joint
venture SECCO which could fetch more than $2 billion, sources
close to the process said.
** Spanish investment fund ProA Capital will acquire a 30
percent stake in restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs for an
undisclosed amount, VIPS said.
** Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has received
final offers from at least three bidding groups for its China
and Hong Kong outlets, with global private equity firms Carlyle
Group and TPG Capital teaming up with Chinese partners
for the business worth up to $3 billion, sources told Reuters.
** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has agreed
to buy a majority stake in kitchen maker Arclinea through
furniture group B&B Italia, widening its footprint in the design
industry.
** Swiss private bank Notenstein and the Swiss unit of
Germany's DZ Bank are in talks over a "stronger collaboration",
Notenstein's parent company, cooperative lender Raiffeisen,
said.
** Toronto Dominion Bank has sold home improvement
financing assets to financial technology company Financeit and
Concentra, a provider of services to credit unions, the buyers
said.
** Swiss building materials maker AFG Arbonia Forster
offered to buy Looser Group in a
cash-and-share deal worth around 415 million Swiss francs ($426
million), betting a tie-up will form a more significant European
construction industry supplier.
** Polish billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk could team up with
private equity funds in a potential joint bid for SABMiller
Plc's central and eastern European beer brands, Puls
Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
** U.S. holding company Standard Industries announced a
takeover offer for Braas Monier valuing the German
roof tile maker at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion)
including debt, which Braas has already said it rejects for
being too low.
** A Dubai-based subsidiary of Islamic investment bank GFH
Financial Group BSC has sold its remaining 18 percent
stake in English football club Leeds United, ending nearly four
years of Middle Eastern involvement in the club. [nL8N1BR0G4
** Accenture Plc intends to acquire a 47.7 percent
stake in French service consultancy firm Octo Technology
, the company said.
** British business information group Informa Plc
said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based information services
company Penton for 1.18 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) to expand
in the United States and grow its global exhibitions business.
** West Bromwich Albion's takeover by Chinese investment
group Yunyi Guokai (Shanghai) Sports Development Ltd has been
completed, the Premier League club said in a statement on
Thursday.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)