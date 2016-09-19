Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Unilever,Haldex AB,Atlantia SpA)
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Buyout group Columna Capital LLP is preparing its Swiss
animal tagging group Datamars SA for a sale in a potential deal
that could be worth as much as over 300 million Swiss francs
($306 million), two people close to the deal said.
** Italian motorway and airport operator Atlantia SpA
said it has signed an agreement to buy a 21.3 percent
share in Save SpA, the country's third airport group,
in a deal worth 174 million euros.
** Unilever NV is to buy Seventh Generation, a
U.S.-based maker of soaps and detergents, it said, as it expands
its home and personal care businesses.
** Swedish utility Vattenfall aims to sell its new
coal-fired plant in Moorburg, Germany, some time in the next
five years, its chief executive said.
** A consortium of global and domestic funds, backed by
investors including China Investment Corp, agreed to buy
Australia's busiest port for a higher-than-expected A$9.7
billion ($7.3 billion), a sign that tough equity markets are
fuelling appetite for infrastructure.
** Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy property
assets in mainland China for $2.1 billion from Legend Holdings
, in a deal that will see the parent of computer maker
Lenovo exit the real estate development sector.
** U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet Inc
said it would sell its IT business to technology products
distributor Tech Data Corp for about $2.6 billion.
** Gaming company Eldorado Resorts Inc said it would
buy rival Isle of Capri Casinos Inc for $1.7 billion,
including debt.
** Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
has agreed to acquire Infoblox Inc, a U.S. network
security firm targeted by activist hedge fund Starboard Value
LP, for $1.6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish braking systems maker Haldex has backed
a 5.53 billion crowns ($647 million) takeover offer from German
car parts firm ZF Friedrichshafen, even though it is
less than a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
** BW LPG, the world's largest liquid petroleum
gas shipper, has raised its stake in smaller rival Aurora LPG
by 10 percentage points to 29.83 percent.
** TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm Power Inc
, the "yieldcos" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison
Inc, said on Monday they were exploring strategic alternatives,
including a sale of their entire business.
** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk said it had
agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent
interest in an oil and gas production sharing block that the
U.S. firm operates in the Natuna Sea.
** Elon Musk-led Tesla Motor Inc said its proposed
acquisition of SolarCity Corp could be delayed due to
shareholder lawsuits challenging the deal.
** Vietnam has invited about half a dozen foreign investment
banks to advise it on selling its 44.7 percent stake in dairy
producer Vinamilk, sources said, in one of the
strongest signs yet of the government getting serious about
offloading its most lucrative assets. The government intends to
sell roughly 10 percent, worth about $900 million at the current
market price, then offload the rest incrementally, the sources
said.
** Thailand's Jasmine International Pcl said its
chief executive and biggest shareholder, Pete Bodharamik, has
secured up to 42.5 billion baht ($1.22 billion) in credit to buy
all shares he does not already own in the telecoms company.
** Financial services company WH Ireland Group Plc
said Kuwaiti European Holdings Group was considering buying a
stake in the company, which has a market capitalisation of 26.9
million pounds ($35.10 million) as of Friday's close.
** The consortium interested in acquiring and immediately
listing Australia's largest grain exporter Cooperative Bulk
Handling Ltd has withdrawn its offer, GrainCorp Ltd -
one of the financial backers of the deal said.
** Indian household products manufacturer Nirma Ltd
has raised 40 billion rupees ($600 million) to fund
the acquisition of Lafarge India, in the largest M&A bond in the
local market.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said it was in
talks to buy assets in cash, part of the property developer's
effort to accelerate the development of its new businesses.
(Compiled by Shalom Aarons and John Benny)