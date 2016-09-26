Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:
** Lanxess AG is to buy U.S. specialty chemical
company Chemtura for 2.4 billion euros ($2.69
billion)including debt in the German company's largest ever
takeover, moving it further away from its main synthetic rubber
business.
** A group of Chinese buyers said their co-invested green
industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and
service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for
1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57
billion).
** Bank of East Asia, under attack from activist
investor Elliott Management, has received about five final bids
from suitors including Vistra Group and buyout firm Permira for
its share registry business that is valued at about $800
million, people familiar with the matter said.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it will
buy a majority stake in South African promotional products and
clothing maker Amrod and plans to expand the business in other
markets.
** The plan to sell beleaguered Takata Corp to a
rescuer, slated by year-end, is likely to extend into next year
as some bidders want to drag the air bag maker through
bankruptcy to wipe out most of its debt, people with knowledge
of the matter said.
** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has
sought antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss
pesticides and seeds group Syngenta from the European
Union and a decision is expected by Oct. 28.
** Singapore's BandLab Technologies will buy 49 percent of
Rolling Stone magazine from publisher Wenner Media and plans to
expand the business into new markets and boost its profile in
Asia, the two companies said.
** Australian risk compliance services firm SAI Global Ltd
is backing a A$1 billion ($761 million) takeover from
Hong Kong-based Baring Asia Private Equity, two years after KKR
& Co LP and a domestic buyout firm scrapped a higher
offer.
