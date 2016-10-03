Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Dow and DuPont, Concordia, Cath Kidston, UniCredit, Bai Brands, Italian banks ; Updates Cabela, Henderson Group)

Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** EU antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into the $130 billion merger of U.S. chemicals giants Dow Chemical and DuPont after the companies provided data they had been asked for.

** Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by Bass Pro Shops in a deal valued at $5.5 billion that will combine the top two hunting and fishing retailers in the United States.

** Concordia International Corp, a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, is discussing alternatives to a leveraged buyout that include divesting a minority stake to a private equity firm, people familiar with the matter said.

** Cath Kidston, the British homewares and fashion brand known for vintage-inspired floral prints, said Baring Asia, one of the largest private equity groups in Asia and already a big shareholder, has bought the remaining stake held by TA Associates, the U.S. private equity firm which sold half its 80 percent stake to Baring Asia in 2014.

** Cardtronics Plc, which describes itself as the world's biggest operator of non-bank ATMs, said on Monday it would buy independent Canadian ATM owner DirectCash Payments Inc (DCPayments) in a deal valued at about $460 million including debt to boost its presence in Canada and the United Kingdom.

** Europe's biggest hospital bed maker LINET Group has taken an 80 percent stake in Czech peer BORCAD Medical, specializing in birthing beds and gynecological chairs, LINET said on Monday.

** China Evergrande Group plans to acquire a controlling interest in developer Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties via an asset swap involving its units, in another deal that highlights indebted Evergrande's acquisitive ways.

** Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex said on Monday it had established an e-commerce joint venture with state-owned Australia Post, in a move that could herald a new expansion drive by the Dubai company.

** Motorhome maker Winnebago Industries Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held Grand Design Recreational Vehicle Co, a maker of towable recreational vehicles, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $500 million.

** London-based asset manager Henderson Group agreed to buy U.S. rival Janus Capital Group Inc in an all-share $6 billion deal to cut costs and boost profits in the face of growing competition from index funds.

** Italy's economy minister met with senior Italian bankers and the Bank of Italy governor on Monday to try to push forward with a sale of four small banks, namely Banca Marche, Popolare Etruria, CariFerrara and CariChieti, that were rescued from bankruptcy last November.

** Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) said on Monday it had partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to $700 million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.

** The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and other foreign companies about buying a stake of up to 40 percent, its managing director said.

** Food giant Nestle and Britain's R&R Ice Cream have completed a transaction to create their new Froneri ice cream and frozen food joint venture, Nestle said on Monday.

** Japan's Tokyo Gas Co said it has taken a 28 percent stake in the operating company of a 350 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Thailand, marking its first foray into power generation in Southeast Asia.

** Italian bank UniCredit will choose the buyer of its Pioneer asset manager after a referendum on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's flagship constitutional reform on Dec. 4, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

** Bai Brands LLC is exploring a sale that it hopes could value the privately held U.S. maker of antioxidant, five-calorie drinks at more than $2 billion including debt, people familiar with the situation said on Monday. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)