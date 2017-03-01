Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Sinclair Broadcast, Adds Twenty-First Century Fox, Public Investment Fund, Exxon Mobil, Zevia, GIC, Renova Energia SA)

March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) believes the need for a public share offer is becoming urgent as the country's largest defence contractor wants to make acquisitions abroad to enable it to better compete in foreign markets.

** Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell, the firm said.

** CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said.

** Trade unions at Poland's state-owned coal producer KHW agreed to a merger with bigger rival PGG in a move that makes a deal more likely to happen before an end March deadline, a deputy energy minister said.

** BP agreed to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.

** Drugmaker Bayer has sold 1.46 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of shares in its chemicals subsidiary Covestro , cutting its stake to 53.3 percent as it raises cash for its takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.

** The Danish government denied a media report that it had reached a deal with Maersk Oil, the oil arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk, on oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

** Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has agreed to buy the 42.1 percent stake of the three co-founders of Yingde Gases for $616 million, the latest twist in a months-long battle for control one of China's largest industrial gases company.

** The Berlusconi family's investment holding Fininvest could take a stake in Telecom Italia as part of a proposal to settle a dispute with French media group Vivendi , Il Messaggero said, citing advisors.

** Britain's Mitie has struck a deal to sell its home healthcare business to specialist investor Apposite Capital for a nominal 2 pounds and is taking another writedown on the value of the loss-making business.

** The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez , its chief executive said.

** Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, said it would invest heavily in 2017 and create more than 2,000 jobs, as it announced its first move into physical stores with the acquisition of basketball retailer Kickz.

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has approached rival U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co to discuss a potential combination, people familiar with the matter said, a deal that would hinge on existing regulations being relaxed.

** Mexico's telecommunications regulator has discussed forcing billionaire Carlos Slim to legally separate part of fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of his America Movil company, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would intensify antitrust rules against the company.

** Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox will seek approval from the European Commission for its $14.4 billion bid for European pay-TV firm Sky in the coming days, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said.

** Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) is looking at taking minority stakes in German technology and financial companies, although any deal is unlikely before 2018, the kingdom's ambassador to Germany said.

** Diet-soda maker Zevia is open to selling a stake but will not consider an outright sale of the company, despite getting numerous buyout offers from beverage companies and private equity firms, its chief executive said.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in a property rental company owned by India's biggest listed real estate developer DLF Ltd, DLF said.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc is nearing an accord to buy a 30 percent stake in Renova Energia SA, which would include 800 million reais ($258 million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy company, a person directly involved in the transaction said. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)