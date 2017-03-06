Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Stada, Cameco; Updates PSA Group)
March 6 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Two pairs of private equity groups are considering bids
for Stada that would value the German generic
drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including
debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
** Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth-biggest
software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT
consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of
$110 million.
** Tata Steel Ltd is still in talks with Germany's
ThyssenKrupp AG about a potential merger of their
European steel assets, the Indian company said.
** Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd,
which develops automatic print inspection systems, said it has
agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product
identification platform for $100 million.
** France's PSA Group plans to buy Opel from
General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2
billion euros ($2.3 billion), creating a new European car
company to challenge market leader Volkswagen.
** Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to buy
about a quarter in one of Russia's largest gas fields for 1.75
billion euros ($1.85 billion), a major expansion push that gives
previous owner Uniper a badly needed cash injection.
** Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co
sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro
Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the
micro chip maker.
** Investment managers Standard Life and Aberdeen
agreed an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger that
should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pressuring
rivals to follow suit as industry margins sag.
** Austrian energy group OMV said on Friday it
agreed to sell its Turkish fuel supply and distribution unit
Petrol Ofisi to Vitol Investment Partnership, managed by the
Swiss-based commodities firm Vitol, for 1.37 billion
euros ($1.45 billion).
** CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its
largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign
up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S.
railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Canada's Cameco Corp, the world's second-biggest
uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production
facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year
slump in the industry drags on.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)