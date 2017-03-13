Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. chip giant Intel has agreed to buy Israeli
technology firm Mobileye for $14 billion-$15 billion,
according to TheMarker, an Israeli financial newspaper.
** Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said it
proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a
recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds
($2.69 billion).
** German chemicals maker Evonik will buy
Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic
ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).
** Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat is considering a sale of its
stake in Etisalat Nigeria after the local unit defaulted on a
$1.2 billion loan payment but wants the unit's debt restructured
before it starts the sale process, two sources told Reuters.
** Canada's two biggest pension funds have agreed to partner
with LOGOS, a real estate logistics operator, to invest in
warehouses in Singapore and Indonesia.
** Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's biggest
lender, will sell half of its assets to a state-run "bad bank"
before its proposed takeover by Halyk Bank, the
country's central bank said.
** Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday Abu
Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala Development had
completed a deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in the
alternative investment firm's parent, Investcorp Bank.
** British homebuilder Bovis rejected a bid approach
from rival Galliford Try but remains in talks about a
possible deal, the company said on Sunday, adding it had also
rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
** Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd said on Friday, it would increase the cash
component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Co Holdings
AG by $18 per share.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)