Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds RWE, Verizon; updates Siemens, DH Corp)

March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. chip giant Intel has agreed to buy Israeli driverless technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion, the largest ever acquisition of an Israeli high-tech company.

** U.S. investment firm Vista Equity Partners said it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), highlighting the growing interest in companies specializing in financial technology.

** German utility RWE reiterated that it plans to keep a majority stake in its subsidiary Innogy over the long term, following a report that French energy company Engie was considering a bid.

** Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.

** Oil services company Wood Group has agreed to buy rival Amec Foster Wheeler for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), seeking rewards from the fast-growing U.S. shale energy sector.

** German chemicals maker Evonik will buy Hamburg-based Dr. Straetmans GmbH, a maker of cosmetic ingredients, for just under 100 million euros ($107 million).

** German engineering company Siemens and Spain's Gamesa have won unconditional antitrust approval from the European Union to create the world's biggest maker of wind turbines, the EU's competition regulator said on Monday.

** Abu Dhabi telecoms group Etisalat may sell its stake in Etisalat Nigeria, which has defaulted on a $1.2 billion loan, but wants the company's debt restructured before it does so, two sources told Reuters.

** Iran has signed a $1 billion deal with private investors to develop Mehdiabad, one of the world's largest zinc mines, which it expects will go on stream in the next four years and produce 800,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate per year.

** As many as 27 companies have expressed their interest in bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said.

** Canada's two biggest pension funds have agreed to partner with LOGOS, a real estate logistics operator, to invest in warehouses in Singapore and Indonesia.

** Kazkommertsbank (KKB), Kazakhstan's biggest lender, will sell half of its assets to a state-run "bad bank" before its proposed takeover by Halyk Bank, the country's central bank said.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala Development had completed a deal to acquire a 20 percent stake in the alternative investment firm's parent, Investcorp Bank.

** British homebuilder Bovis rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in talks about a possible deal, the company said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.

** Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on Friday, it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Co Holdings AG by $18 per share. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)