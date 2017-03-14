Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Volkswagen, Prudential, and others; Updates Euronet Worldwide, RWE )

March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .

** Volkswagen left the door open to a potential tie-up with Fiat Chrysler or another rival, as a drop in operating profit at its biggest car brand showed the challenges it still faces 18 months on from its emissions scandal.

** Sealed Air Corp is in exclusive talks to sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, to private equity firm Bain Capital LLC for between $3 billion and $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Prudential said its UK fund management arm M&G does not need to make acquisitions to bolster its competitiveness, as the British insurance group reported record profits.

** Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a loss of more than $3 billion as he sold his entire stake in the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months.

** Austrian hydropower producer Verbund has scrapped plans to sell its gas turbine power plant in the province of Styria as offers were too low and it will continuing operating the plant.

** Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile.

** Canada's Hudson's Bay Co is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp , which has been under pressure from activist investor Voce Capital to sell itself, agreed to be acquired by private equity firm American Securities LLC in a $2.5 billion deal, including debt.

** French gas and power group Engie is not interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy, French BFM TV reported on its website, quoting a source close to Engie.

** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie said on Tuesday it had started a sale process to reduce its 51.8 percent in its silicon wafers business Siltronic.

** Busch Gruppe said it had abandoned an attempt to buy its rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.

** Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corp, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said.

** French court rejected Altice's appeal against a regulatory decision to block its all-stock offer for the shares in telecoms operator SFR Group, a spokesman for SFR said, confirming an earlier report by daily L'Agefi.

** Safran reaffirmed its interest in taking over aircraft parts manufacturer Zodiac but said it would incorporate "the consequences" of Zodiac's new financial forecasts into the discussions.

** An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

** Toshiba Corp is 'actively considering' a sale and other strategic options for U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the group said, as it expanded a probe into problems there that caused it to miss an earnings deadline for a second time.

** Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.

** Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.

** TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Kenya's telecoms regulator said it had no plans to break up any company in the sector, weeks after a leaked draft report on competition it commissioned recommended that Safaricom , the country's biggest operator, be split.

** Brazilian meatpacker and food processor JBS SA on Monday said it reached an agreement to acquire U.S.-based ham and bacon producer Plumrose USA for $230 million, according to a securities filing.

** U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Ligado Networks, the wireless satellite venture formerly known as LightSquared Inc that emerged from bankruptcy in 2015, is working with financial advisers to explore strategic alternatives, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German utility RWE is considering options including tie-ups with rivals and the sale of a stake in its Innogy business, its chief executive said, raising the prospect for large M&A deals in the crisis-hit sector.

** French asset manager Amundi set a price of 42.50 euros for its previously announced 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) rights issue to finance its acquisition of Pioneer Investments from Italian bank UniCredit.

** Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.

** An activist investor urged struggling British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc to split itself or spin off its Toast brand, after the company posted its fifth straight annual loss.

** Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.

** Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may merge with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital, GFH said, confirming market speculation. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha, Arunima Banerjee and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)