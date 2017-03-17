Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Exxon, KKR, Ant Financial, Estácio; Updates Panmure, M1
Ltd, Sinopec, Enel)
March 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
** Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI
Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion
deal, including debt.
** China's Sinopec is nearing a deal to buy
Chevron's South African oil assets for up to $1 billion
to secure its first major refinery on the continent, several
people familiar with the matter said.
** Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500
petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537
million), several sources close to the process said.
** BP Plc said it had sold around half its roughly 20
percent stake in New Zealand Refining Co Ltd for
NZ$80.4 million ($56.2 million) as part of a global portfolio
review.
** Singapore telecom firm M1 Ltd's three biggest
shareholders, who own about 60 percent in the company, are
evaluating selling their stakes, in the first recent sign of M&A
activity in the local sector which is set to see increased
competition.
** Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest
financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for
U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a
top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S.
rival.
** The board of Brazilian for-profit education company
Estácio Participações SA has removed Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Thompson from a group discussing merger terms with
rival Kroton Educacional SA on allegations that he is
boycotting the deal, Valor Econômico reported.
** Britain's Circassia has secured the U.S. rights
from AstraZeneca for two drugs to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive lung
condition affecting millions of people, for up to $230 million.
** Baidu Inc said it had led an investment round
into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine
giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up
in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.
** ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could
provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after
its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
** Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco is looking to sell
a 49-acre U.S. Silicon Valley property less than a year after
buying it from Yahoo Inc, sources said, in what is the
latest effort by the firm to ride out a cash crunch.
** Former Barclays chief executive, Bob Diamond,
marked a return to investment banking in Britain with a
Qatari-backed takeover of stockbroker Panmure Gordon,
one of the oldest names in the City of London.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel said any major
deals in the European industry would have to wait until new
industry rules were in place after elections this year in France
and Germany.
** China Vanke said Shenzhen Metro
would become its largest shareholder in terms of voting rights
after a proxy agreement with its No. 3 shareholder, a move that
gives Vanke management the upper hand in its power struggle with
Baoneng Group.
** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered
Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture
in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five
industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's
dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
** Sweden's MTG has agreed to sell its Baltic
broadcasting operations to Providence Equity Partners, the
latest deal in its transformation from a traditional broadcaster
to a digital entertainment firm.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)